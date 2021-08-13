Champion sprinter Samirah Moody of BB&N makes an impact off the track for social justice

She was warming up when a discus thrown outside the landing zone struck her head, knocking her unconscious. Jamie Moody sprinted across the infield to her daughter, and when Samirah regained consciousness, she said, “Can I still run my 200?”

Samirah Moody was an eighth-grade student competing in varsity outdoor track and field at the Rivers School in Weston. She had won the Independent School League championship in the 100 meters. Later that same day, she was attempting to win the 200-meter title.

The damage affected Samirah Moody’s memory and reaction time for months, and it forced her to miss the remainder of her eighth-grade year. Doctors were unsure how long her recovery would take, and she feared that she would never be able to compete — and even if she could, it would not be at a high level.

“I didn’t know that I loved the sport of track and field until I couldn’t do it,” she recalled. “It just felt like part of my purpose on this earth was lost, so that for me was very hard.”

Today, at 18, the North Andover resident is one of the fastest girls this state has produced. In early July, she won the 200-meter national title (23.22 seconds) at the Outdoor Nationals meet in Eugene, Ore. She was runner-up in the 100 with a time of 11.51. On July 18, she lowered her 100-meter time to 11.48 at the AAU National Club Championships in Satellite Beach, Fla.

Even with her impressive times, Moody said she thinks she has “a little bit left” in her. She will get a chance to improve her personal bests at Villanova, where she has earned a full scholarship for track and field. She will start her journey next week..

While she is a sprinting sensation, those closest to her say that she is just as gifted in the classroom and community. Moody’s passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion has led her to change perspectives, spark conversations, and leave a legacy outside of running.

Just before her sophomore year at Rivers, a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly when a man accelerated his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and leaving 19 others injured.

The incident was addressed at Rivers, but Moody felt Head of School Ned Parsons was “neutral” in his speech, that the event was not strongly condemned. She and many other students of color were offended. In response, she helped organize a day to raise awareness for racial injustice issues. She wrote a poem titled “This is my America.”

“My America struggles to deal with people that look like me,” she wrote. “Since the origin of time, when my ancestor’s chains hung like jewelry … When a corset was placed around all black people In forms of laws meant solely to constrict us, confine us With law enforcement at the strings pulling tight enough to force out an ‘I. Can’t. Breathe.’ ”

At the National Anti-Racism Teach-In at Boston College High School, featuring renowned racial injustice educator and author Jack Hill as keynote speaker, the poem was used to show a student’s perspective.

Under the leadership of Parsons, Rivers has since made the day an annual event, titled “A Day of Consideration.” The day is focused on a different issue of social justice each year.

Moody continued her efforts on diversity and inclusion at Rivers as a sophomore, creating conversations with students and faculty. Kevin Zaleski, the school’s athletic director and boys’ basketball coach, said Moody was integral in getting faculty to see and understand things differently.

Following her sophomore year, she transferred to Buckingham Browne & Nichols in Cambridge. After Moody and another student led a discussion with faculty at Rivers about diversity, equity, and inclusion, many faculty realized how important she was and that the school would never be the same.

“Multiple faculty came up to me, and we’re like, ‘We can’t lose her. Where’s she going? We need her here,” Zaleski said with a chuckle. “It seems almost like her track is catching up to what she does outside of the sport. And for me as an educator, that is just as important, if not more important.”

Moody’s two years at Buckingham Browne & Nichols were marred by the pandemic, but she still managed to make an impact. Moody was involved in multiple women empowerment organizations and was the co-president of SHADES, an affinity group for students of color. She was one of 12 students honored with the distinguished citizenship prize given to graduating seniors who make significant contributions to the school.

Katie Gayman, associate director of college counseling at BB&N, worked closely with Moody during her senior year. Gayman said with each conversation they had, she “learned something” and that in just two years, she made an impact that felt like she was there for “years and years.”

“She was known at our school as an elite sprinter, but she is so much beyond that,” Gayman said.

North Andover's Samirah Moody excelled on the track at BB&N, and made even more of an impact in the classroom. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

And Moody’s work outside of the track caught the attention of Villanova associate head track coach Anthony Williams.

“I just loved her attitude; she’s not just an athlete,” said Williams. “I felt she was a perfect fit because she just had that mentality of working hard and really being committed to being the ultimate student-athlete, which is what we’re looking for here at Villanova.”

She does not have any specific times she wants to hit on the track, but she hopes to add muscle to her 5-foot-4-inch frame. BB&N assistant Saleena Rashed, also her coach with the Metro Cobras Club, is confident Moody will easily transition to college because of her work ethic.

“She’s one of those athletes that put in more than 100 percent — it’s 110 percent,” Rashed said. “So she will reach the highest level she wants to get to.”

Just days before Moody won the 200 at nationals, another Bay State native, Williston Northampton grad Gabby Thomas, won the 200 at the US Track & Field trials in the second-fastest time ever run by a woman (21.61) at the same track in Eugene.

Thomas, the bronze medalist in the 200 at the Tokyo Olympics, is one of Moody’s biggest inspirations because of her natural progression to success.

“It’s inspiring to know that everyone has their own time,” she said, “and I’m just excited for mine.”