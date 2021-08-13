Duxbury High begins new era with interim athletic director Jeff Maidment, boys’ hockey coach Mike Flaherty

“With every hire, Duxbury Public Schools is committed to supporting and strengthening the district’s core values,” Donovan said. “The committees we established for hiring within our athletic program focused on identifying the best candidates for each position. We feel we have been able to do this in each position and we are excited for our student-athletes in the 2021-22 school year.”

After promoting defensive coordinator Matt Landolfi to head football coach last month, Duxbury principal Jim Donovan announced three hirings this week: Jeff Maidment as interim athletic director and Mike Flaherty as boys’ hockey coach, while removing the “interim” label for girls’ basketball coach Brian Keller .

After a spring of turmoil and controversy, the athletic department at Duxbury High is moving forward with several new faces.

Jeff Maidment takes over as interim athletic director at Duxbury High. Courtesy

At the top is Maidment, who spent 15 years as athletic director at Moses Brown School in Rhode Island before stepping down in 2020. While much of his career has been spent in private schools, including 11 years at Concord Academy and four at Flint Hill School in Oakton, Va., Maidment noted he’s a public school product himself — he was a football/basketball/baseball athlete at Hamilton-Wenham — as are his children.

“It’s nothing new to me,” he said.

Maidment spent the past year as a real estate agent near his home in Sharon, and when the contract of 19-year Duxbury AD Thom Holdgate was not renewed in June, he decided to apply.

“I was pretty selective in looking at schools,” he said. “Duxbury rose to the top of the list. It’s a beautiful community, great athletic program, excellent traditions.”

Maidment will be stepping into an athletic program still bruised from scandals in the football and hockey programs. Longtime football coach Dave Maimaron was fired in March after the district learned the team used anti-Semitic and Holocaust-related language in a game against Plymouth North. An investigation found football players used anti-Semitic audibles on the practice field for a decade.

Maidment said his focus will be “learn from it, move on and be better.”

“I hate to think that what has happened in Duxbury the last several months is what everyone thinks of when they think of Duxbury,” Maidment said. “It’s a wonderful town with great people who want to put this behind them. I want to help do that.”

With a background in coaching as an assistant in baseball and football, and briefly as a head coach in softball and basketball, Maidment said his first task will be asking questions.

“I see my main role as ‘How can I help you today?’” he said. “Let me help you build a culture as a coach so that kids want to participate. Let’s build a positive culture so kids can excel. I’ve always believed that good culture will breed winning. And there’s already a good culture at Duxbury, it’s not like I have to create anything.”

Donovan said Maidment’s extensive experience made him the right choice.

“He is committed, caring and brings a great deal of enthusiasm to working with student-athletes, coaches and parents to support our programs,” Donovan said. “As people get to know him, that’s exactly what they’ll see.”

Flaherty is another hire with extensive experience. He coached Rockland for the past 12 years, winning two South Shore League titles, reaching the Division 3 South final three times and earning two South Shore Coach of the Year awards.

“Mike is a well-respected coach and official,” Donovan said. “He is very familiar with our program, players, and community and I think he’s going to be a great fit.”

Flaherty takes over a powerful Duxbury program that captured four state championships between 2000 and 2019 and reached three Super 8 tournaments.

“[I’m] incredibly excited,” Flaherty said. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s something, as a coach, I’ve always wanted to get to that level. I’m excited and eager to get going.”

Flaherty will replace John Blake, who coached the team for nearly two decades before his firing as a middle school physical education teacher in April amid accusations that he had raped a student. An internal investigation found Blake had violated the district’s sexual harassment policy.

“Everyone knows it’s been a tough year in Duxbury,” Flaherty said. “I’m looking at it as going in with a clean slate. It’s a new beginning for us.”

Flaherty works as the program director for FMC Ice Sports and has spent a lifetime in the rink. He played at Rockland in the 1980s before serving as captain his senior season at UConn. He got his coaching start in the late 1990s with the Assabet Valley youth program and has coached boys and girls at every level with the Bay State Breakers.

“I really enjoy working with the kids, developing them, not just in hockey but in life situations,” Flaherty said. “It’s pretty rewarding when you see a kid come through the system and he’s a great kid and you stay in contact and see them succeed in the real world.”

While Maidment and Flaherty arrived from outside the district, Duxbury’s girls’ basketball coach is as familiar as they come. Keller stepped up as interim coach in 2020-21 after eight years as the school’s JV coach. Between high school, AAU and youth basketball, Keller has coached in Duxbury for more than 30 years. He led the Dragons to a 5-6 record during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, with two of those losses coming by one point.

“He cares deeply about the program and has earned the respect of the athletes and the school community,” Donovan said.

Coaching carousel

Dracut has hired former Ayer Shirley coach Jermaine McKenzie to helm its football program. Before coaching A-S for one season, McKenzie spent two years as head coach at Bishop Brady High School in Concord, N.H. improving from 1-6 in his first season to 4-3 in his second. He has served as an assistant at Boston Latin, Cathedral, Matignon, Blackstone-Millville and Cambridge Rindge & Latin, his alma mater. McKenzie takes over a Dracut program that went 0-6 during the Fall II season under interim coach Josh Porter . . . Jason Azulay has been chosen to replace former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford as head football coach at Seekonk. Azulay, a Seekonk graduate who played football at Bridgewater State, works as a physical education teacher in the school and was previously an assistant coach. He has served as an assistant at the University of Rhode Island, Bridgewater State, UMass Dartmouth and Joseph Case High School. Crawford was not brought back after 10 seasons, despite leading the Warriors to a South Coast Conference Gold Division championship during the Fall II season . . . Peabody named Andrew Douglass as its girls’ soccer coach, taking the place of Dennis Desroches, who led the team to the 2011 Division 1 state championship and is now the school’s athletic director. Douglass, a former goalkeeper at Danvers, coached Salem the past three seasons, reaching back-to-back state tournaments. He also serves as director of Aztec FC Padova. . . . Former Hopkinton boys’ hockey assistant coach Scott O’Connor will take over the program at his alma mater, Hudson. A 1981 graduate, he was a freshman when Hudson won the 1978 Division 1 state championship. O’Connor spent 11 seasons as an assistant under Chris MacPherson with the Hillers, who reached the 2019 Division 3 state championship game . . . Former Bristol Community College men’s basketball coach Rob Delaleu is returning to his alma mater to lead the boys’ program at Greater New Bedford. A part of the Bears’ only South Coast Conference championship in 1996, Delaleu served as an assistant at the school before taking over at BCC a dozen years ago. He was twice named National Junior College Coach of the Year before stepping down to focus on his doctoral degree. He replaced Jeff Wildrick, who coached Greater New Bedford for five years . . . Tony Valousios, who has more than 20 years of youth coaching experience and served as an assistant at Beverly, takes the helm of the Danvers boys’ soccer team. He replaces Mike Chase.

Lottery luck

Former New Bedford High soccer star Damon Green recently won a $1 million jackpot in the Massachusetts Lottery. Green, who played for the Whalers from 2017-2019, scored 25 goals during the 2017 season and was named to Eastern Mass. and All-State teams. After tearing his ACL and MCL during the 2018 season, he returned in 2019, but still wasn’t at the top of his game. He told the Standard-Times he plans to play at Massasoit Community College this fall. As for the $650,000 payout he took, he told the New Bedford newspaper he planned to give some to his grandparents and some to a center for students with disabilities. He also plans to buy a house and travel the country to visit friends and family.

Franklin captures Chairman’s Cup

Jake Fitzgibbons, who recently switched his commitment from Hartford to UMass Lowell, pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts to give Franklin Post 75 a 6-0 win over Peabody in the American Legion State Chairman’s Cup Championship on Wednesday at Mahan Field in Natick. Fitzgibbons was named tournament MVP after going 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI in the title game. The Chairman’s Cup has traditionally been held only in District 5, but it expanded to a statewide field this year, serving as a second state championship of sorts. To reach the final, Franklin beat Easton (7-2), Greenfield (13-4), Peabody (11-6), and Natick (9-2).

Weymouth wins Junior title

With a 7-1 victory over Clark-Haddad Post 188 (Sandwich) on Wednesday, Weymouth Post 79 captured the Massachusetts State Junior American Legion Tournament, which it hosted at Libby Field. Weymouth jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-out rally, then tacked on runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Weymouth had previously lost to Sandwich (12-10) in tournament play, but also beat Morrissette (8-1), Westfield twice (8-5, 12-1) and Dartmouth (6-2).

Notables

After 15 years patrolling the dugout together, Haverhill Post 4 coaches Larry O’Brien and John Trask are retiring, according to the Eagle Tribune. They went 340-228-9 together and won a District 8 title in 2006. The 81-year-old O’Brien, who played for St. Mary’s and once tried out for the Phillies, has been coaching baseball for nearly 50 years. Trask, 69, has been coaching in Haverhill for nearly 30 years and serves as pitching coach for the Haverhill High team . . . Greater New Bedford announced the lineup for its fourth annual Andrew McCann Football Jamboree on Sept. 3. The six-team event will feature Bourne, Old Colony, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Middleborough and Greater New Bedford in three games starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens . . . Nashoba athletic director Tania Rich is the recipient of the 2021 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit. The award is given to an athletic administrator in every state “for recognition of meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics.” Rich served as moderator of the 2018 NIAAA National Conference and is the secretary on the MSSADA executive board.