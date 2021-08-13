Former Patriot running back Dion Lewis reportedly retires from NFL at 30

Lewis, 30, played last year for the Giants, rushing for 115 yards and catching 19 passes for 127 yards.

Lewis, who played in New England from 2015-17, reportedly had interest from teams this season but had not signed with a team as preseason games began.

Running back Dion Lewis, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2016, will reportedly retire from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

But the dynamic 5-foot-8 back made his name with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

He came to New England ahead of the 2015 season after failing to catch on with the Eagles, Steelers, and Colts to start his career.

LaGarrette Blount’s suspension opened the door for the shifty pass-catching back to make his mark, which he did by totaling 120 yards from scrimmage in his first career start against the Steelers in 2015.

After tearing his ACL that season, Lewis returned to take part in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Falcons and the team’s title loss to Philadelphia the next year. He played in all 16 games for the Patriots in 2017, rushing for a career-high 896 yards, before leaving for the Titans in free agency.

He totaled 1,413 rushing yards and 696 yards receiving in his three seasons in Foxborough and served as a kick returner. The versatile runner also memorably returned a kick 98 yards for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the 2016 playoffs and won Special Teams Player of the Week for his 103-yard touchdown return against the Denver Broncos in Week 10 of the 2016-17 season.