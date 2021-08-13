Game 118: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox have now dropped 11 of their last 13 games after Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Help is on the way, both in the form of Chris Sale making his season debut Saturday, and the arrival of the last-place Orioles.
If they can’t turn it around against Baltimore this weekend in a three-game set at Fenway Park, it might be time to focus on the Patriots preseason.
Lineups
ORIOLES (38-75): TBA
Pitching: RHP Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA)
RED SOX (66-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Maikel Franco 2-3, Austin Hays 0-5, Trey Mancini 1-9, Ryan McKenna 1-1, Cedric Mullins 3-8, Anthony Santander 0-1, Pedro Severino 0-9, DJ Stewart 2-5, Ramón Urías 1-2.
Red Sox vs. Watkins: Has not faced any Boston batters.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost each of their last five series.
Notes: Pivetta has faced the Orioles twice this season, winning both starts while allowing six runs on 10 hits with six walks and nine strikeouts over 12 innings. He has won all five of his career starts vs. Baltimore. … Watkins has never faced the Red Sox, but is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in three starts against AL East opponents this season.
