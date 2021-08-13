‘I’ve been bad.’ Three losses in four days marked a new low for Red Sox closer Matt Barnes

The Red Sox righthander appeared with the game on the line four times in four days, and experienced drastic shifts in each contest. He suffered a walkoff loss when he gave up a seventh-inning homer to Marcus Semien in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Then he narrowly avoided a similar fate in a scoreless inning that earned him a victory in the second game of the day. He blew a save in a brutal loss Sunday when close friend George Springer crushed a homer against him.

Matt Barnes has endured struggles before — but never anything like what happened in the span of just over 72 hours from last Saturday through Tuesday.

Then, after Monday’s off-day, Barnes entered a tie game against the Rays and again could not keep the game in check. He allowed four of the six batters he faced to reach — two on hits, two by walk — in getting charged with his third defeat in a span of just over a few days.

“Let’s call a spade a spade,” said Barnes. “I’ve been bad.”

Such a string of performances — four appearances and three losses in a four-day stretch — virtually never happens. The last time a Sox reliever was charged with three losses in such a compressed period was 1976, when Jim Willoughby was charged with three L’s in five games.

Barnes has had rough stretches in his career, but none that felt as awful as the one he just experienced.

Barnes is in his eighth big league season, but this one is different from those that preceded it. He believes that his new job title — closer — carries with it greater responsibility than anything he’s done in the past.

So his recent struggles — particularly in the context of a Red Sox losing stretch that is reaching dizzying proportions — have felt unlike anything he’s gone through before.

“In years past, I was an important part of the bullpen and winning ballgames,” he said. “But as a closer and as an older guy, and one of the few pitchers — there’s only a handful of us who were on that World Series team — I feel like it’s my responsibility [to steady the team].

“In a tie ball game in the ninth, when we need a win, I have to go do my job and put up a zero. Or in Toronto [Sunday], when I need to get four outs because we’re up by two and some crazy stuff is happening in the game, I have to do my job, especially in the stretch we’re in right now.

“We need wins. And it seemingly feels like everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for a few weeks. That’s the frustrating part for me, is not being that anchor when all else fails.”

Matt Barnes's four-seam fastball command from July 15 to Aug. 6. Baseball Savant

The closer’s struggles have had a consistent theme. Throughout the season, Barnes has been able to command his fastball, particularly to his glove side (in to lefties, away from righties) and up in the strike zone. He’d been doing so routinely, and since the All-Star break, he hadn’t allowed an earned run in six appearances.

But starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Barnes has been unable to stick 97 m.p.h. darts on that outer edge. His pitches have leaked back into the middle of the strike zone, where hitters have responded in predictably damaging fashion.

The loss of command, in turn, has made Barnes proceed with caution. He’d thrived thanks to his willingness to attack the strike zone. But lately he has tried to be more careful. The result has been an uptick in walks, as he’s issued three in his last two outings after not allowing any in his previous eight.

Matt Barnes's four-seam fastball command from Aug. 7 through Aug. 10. Baseball Savant

“You’re not trying to nibble, because nibbling has never done me any good in my career,” he said. “I’ve had the best year of my career, because I’m attacking guys. But then when everything starts leaking middle, it’s like, ‘OK, well, how do I try and counteract that a little bit?’ And then it just gets difficult.

“I’ve lost the fastball command to the glove side, which is what allowed me to be so good for the first four months of the season. Now, it just feels like anytime I try to go glove side, it leaks middle, or anytime I’m trying to go arm side, it leaks off the plate.

“The biggest consensus, honestly, is just fatigue. While it hasn’t been a huge workload over the last two weeks, the workload in a 72-hour span was enormous.”

Barnes expressed appreciation for how his team responded to his recent rut. Manager Alex Cora said that he had to do more to protect Barnes and to prevent him from pitching when fatigued. Teammates have reassured him that the struggles are temporary. That, Barnes said, is what occurred in the dugout after Tuesday’s loss, when he and J.D. Martinez had an exchange following the devastating defeat.

“Even giving up one [run] doesn’t kill us,” said Barnes. “For me, giving up two, three, four, that just demoralizes you.

“I just kind of sat down there for a minute and I was just like, ‘This sucks.’ We were just talking about the sequence of events and pretty much told him that it’s just frustrating. That’s probably the longest I’ve ever stayed in the dugout after an outing.”

Every pitcher endures midyear stretches in which their command wanes, but in his current role, and in the team’s current stretch, Barnes’s inability to do what he’s done throughout the year has been magnified.

A course correction feels within reach. If Barnes can again locate his fastball the way he had through the first four months, he feels he’ll be the pitcher his team needs him to be.

But the layering of his personal slump with that of his team has left him deeply disappointed, in a role where failure can be lonely.

“Being the closer, when all else fails, I can’t do that,” said Barnes. “It’s my job to be out there to pick up the slack when we need it picked up. And when I don’t do that, that’s tough.”

