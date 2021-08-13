Joe Thornton, 42, signs with Panthers with sights on first Stanley Cup

The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish , the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NHL draft. The Ducks also signed second-round pick Olen Zellweger and third-round pick Sasha Pastujov . McTavish is an 18-year-old center who spent last season with Olten in Switzerland’s second division. He scored 42 points in 57 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes during the 2019-20 season. McTavish was the Ducks’ highest draft pick in 16 years, and the playmaking forward joins a promising collection of blue-chip talent in Anaheim including center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale .

Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers at age 42. He signed a one-year deal Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list with 1,529. The 13 players ahead of him in points are in the Hall of Fame. Thornton said he watched Florida’s playoff series with Tampa Bay last spring and was impressed by what he saw from the Panthers. The Lightning went on to win the Stanley Cup, their second consecutive title. The Panthers have spent a summer making moves to get closer to that level, and Thornton was contacted by the Panthers weeks ago in an effort to make him part of the mix. Thornton has done about all there is in hockey, except win a Stanley Cup. He went to the final once, with San Jose in 2016 when the Sharks lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo staying with Bucks

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes. The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title. He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16 .... The Los Angeles Clippers re-signed free agent Nicholas Batum, who revived his career during last season’s pandemic-shortened schedule. The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season. In the playoffs, Batum had similar averages while playing 29 minutes a game.

SOCCER

Edison Flores returning from injury

D.C. United midfielder Edison Flores will return to active duty this weekend after missing almost three months with a hamstring injury, Coach Hernán Losada said. The Peruvian World Cup midfielder, who is the club’s highest-paid player at $1.7 million, will be in uniform for away matches Sunday against Nashville SC and Wednesday against the first-place New England Revolution, Losada said. In his second season in Washington, Flores was expected back more than a month ago but encountered setbacks and fitness issues. Before he got hurt May 23 against the Philadelphia Union, he was in his best form of the season and gaining influence in the attack. Flores’s return coincides with the arrival of Ramón Ábila, an Argentine forward who was waived by Minnesota this week. Ábila, Minnesota’s highest-paid player, is expected to back up striker Ola Kamara, United’s leading scorer with 10 goals, including nine in the past nine matches ... Brentford started its first topflight campaign since 1947 by stunning Arsenal 2-0 in the opening game of the Premier League season ... American teenager Joe Scally helped Borussia Mönchengladbach earn a 1-1 draw against defending champion Bayern Munich as he made his Bundesliga debut in the opening game of the season.

MISCELLANY

Aryna Sabalenka advances to semifinals

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open. Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match ... Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-4 Friday to advance to the semifinals of the National Bank Open.



