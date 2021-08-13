Kyle Schwarber returns from injury, makes Red Sox debut at designated hitter

Schwarber batted sixth as the designated hitter in the Sox’ series opener against the Orioles at Fenway. Before Friday’s matchup, Schwarber said he felt fully equipped to take on that role even though he had not played in a game since July 2.

Despite Kyle Schwarber not appearing in a rehab game as he worked his way back from a hamstring injury, the Red Sox activated the recently-acquired power hitter Friday. To make room for Schwarber, utility player Marwin Gonzalez was designated for assignment.

“I think being able to stay swinging was a big thing,” said Schwarber, acquired from the Nationals before the trade deadline two weeks ago. “Pretty much three or four days after I was injured I was able to keep swinging. That’s the biggest thing. I was able to hit every day. I’m not saying I’m going to go out there and go 4 for 4. Nothing can replicate game speed. I’m just excited for the challenge.”

Schwarber drew a walk from Orioles starter Spenser Watkins in his first at-bat in the second inning, eventually scoring on a double by Bobby Dalbec.

The team will ease Schwarber into the first base role, a position he’s never played but which is a huge hole for the Red Sox. Heading into Friday the Sox produced a -1.3 Wins Above Replacement at first, the second-worst mark in baseball. Schwarber, meanwhile, batted .253 for the Nationals with 25 homers and a .910 OPS in just 72 games.

Though still getting acclimated, Schwarber believes he can handle first, considering this isn’t the first time he’s had to make a position switch.

“From my background I was a catcher then I was an outfielder,” Schwarber said. “Being able to move around in spots, you can always kind of take something from the other position to a new position. So, you know, I’m excited about it. I definitely view myself as a decent athlete, too. When I step over there, hopefully it’s not too long before it gets really comfortable.”

Gonzalez hit just .202 with a .281 on-base percentage and two homers in 271 plate appearances.

“It just didn’t happen offensively for us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Gonzalez. “That’s part of the business. You got to make tough decisions. But he was outstanding in the clubhouse and outstanding in the dugout. It was a grind for him physically.”

Verdugo returns from paternity leave

Alex Verdugo was in the lineup batting second after missing the last four games while on paternity leave. Players have up to three days of paternity leave, so once Verdugo wasn’t able to make it back for the series finale against the Rays, the team placed him on the restricted list.

Verdugo missed Sunday’s contest against the Blue Jays and arrived in California just in time for his child’s birth.

“It was amazing,” Verdugo said. “It felt like it was like a movie, man. Just the whole thing. Going from Canada to flying all the way back to [Los Angeles]. I made it there in like five minutes of time. To see what my [girlfriend] went through and like just how strong she was. It was just amazing.”

Arroyo doing better, closer to return

Christian Arroyo (hamstring) said he felt good after batting practice Friday. Arroyo also ran the bases and said he should be ready to make a rehab assignment beginning next Tuesday . . . The Red Sox dropped 11 of their previous 14 games heading into Friday. Help is on the way, both in the form of Chris Sale making his season debut Saturday, and the arrival of the last-place Orioles for a three-game series this weekend.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.