Patriots big fullback Rhamondre Stevenson rumbles 91 yards to seal the victory

With just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson went the distance and powered his way to the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown, his second score of the game.

FOXBOROUGH — Fans who stuck around to the end of the Patriots’ exhibition opener Thursday evening were rewarded with quite a treat.

“I was hoping he didn’t get caught,” fellow running back James White said after New England’s 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team. “It was an impressive run for a guy his size. He had a good performance out there today. Hopefully, he can keep it going.”

Stevenson — a 6-foot, 227-pound back drafted in the fourth round this year — finished with a game-high 127 yards on 10 carries. His first touchdown came on a 1-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter, and elicited a gleeful response from his teammates. White and Damien Harris ran down to the end zone to jump up and congratulate their teammate, while quarterback Cam Newton merrily bounced on the sideline.

“He showed up tonight,” Newton said. “It was exciting. That was the first time I felt Gillette Stadium, the crowd, with the real game. Obviously, it’s preseason. It can only go up from here.”

Joining the players in their celebration was the Gillette Stadium crowd, back in attendance for the first time in over a year and a half.

