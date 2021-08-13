Peabody falls short of Little League World Series with 5-0 loss to North Manchester, N.H.

Peabody’s quest to reach the Little League World Series ended Friday as it was defeated, 5-0, by North Manchester, N.H., in the New England consolation semifinal at Bristol, Conn.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Peabody appeared to be on the verge of making an improbable comeback. North Manchester pitcher Mason DeVall had been dominating from the mound, striking out nine batters through 5⅔ innings.

But Ryan Skerry singled on a ground ball to right field. Then Jackson Taylor singled on a hard ground ball to push Skerry to second. Ty Lomasney then hit a ground ball to shortstop Tristan Lucier, which looked like it would end the game. But Lucier threw too high to third base, and Skerry was safe.