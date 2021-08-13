Quite simply, a Hollywood ending to MLB’s first ‘Field of Dreams’ game

“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.

Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the Dyersville, Iowa, cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees, 9-8.

Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams,” but he submitted a pretty good script for a sequel on Thursday night.

Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season and danced his way around the bases before the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.

Advertisement

“Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure,” said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars — after a light and fireworks show — at the made-from-scratch stadium a long toss from the diamond made famous in the 1989 film.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.

This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge, and even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.

“That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever been part of,” said manager Aaron Boone, whose Yankees fell into fourth place in the AL East — and in the race for the two AL wild-card spots.

Commissioner Rob Manfred promised MLB will be back for another game in 2022, the teams still to be determined.

Advertisement

White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game to attend the funeral for his sister’s husband in Florida.

“I was raised to embrace the history of the game, and I think too often we lose parts of it,” the 76-year-old said earlier this week. “ ‘Field of Dreams’ is a great movie, and it embraces everything about family and all the game’s all about.”

Mets push back Jacob deGrom, put Javier Baez on injured list

Based on a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, Mets ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch for two more weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow.

The two-time Cy Young winner had an MRI on Thursday. Mets manager Luis Rojas said while the inflammation had improved in the two weeks since deGrom last pitched in any capacity, more rest is needed. Rojas also said deGrom doesn’t have ligament damage in the elbow.

“He is frustrated. He wants to pitch. He wants to help the team, but there is nothing he can do,” Rojas said. “He has to commit to those two weeks and follow the expert’s [advice], do the treatment, do everything. There is some improvement. But [the doctor would] probably like to see more.”

Also before Friday’s game against the Dodgers, New York put newly acquired infielder Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. Báez was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game in NL East-leading Philadelphia, when the Mets said he had left hip soreness. He has not started the last three games and came up as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday against Washington.

Advertisement

Brandon Crawford gets 2-year extension from Giants

San Francisco All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford is being rewarded for one of his best seasons yet, agreeing to a new two-year contract. The $32 million deal will the 34-year-old shortstop $16 million in base salary in both 2022 and ‘23.

Crawford is earning $15 million this season, the last of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is batting a career-best .296 in his 11th season with the Giants, with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBIs. He earned his third All-Star selection this summer and is a three-time Gold Glove recipient.

Crawford grew up in the Bay Area cheering for the Giants and became the franchise leader in games played at shortstop on June 8.

Don Mattingly back with Miami after COVID absence

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who was vaccinated for the virus in April, returned two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. “It feels good to be back,” the 60-year-old said before the opener of a home series against the Cubs. “Once you start feeling better, like these last eight days, OK let’s go. I’m ready to go.” Mattingly said his symptoms were pretty mild, and that he’s “definitely glad I was vaccinated. I know it’s a choice for a lot of people and for different reasons. People have different reasons for not and some are health related. The decision [to vaccinate] is a personal thing” . . . Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended through Aug. 20 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Dodgers pitcher. He was initially placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2, four days after he last pitched for Los Angeles.