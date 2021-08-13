Red Sox offense on the upswing again, breaks out in rout of Orioles

The Sox jumped Watkins for four runs in the second inning backed by four hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Five straight batters in that inning reached base, beginning with a Hunter Renfroe single to lead off the frame. Kyle Schwarber, who made his debut with the Sox, then negotiated a walk, the first of two he drew on the night. Kevin Plawecki and Jarren Duran followed with singles, the latter driving in the Sox’ first run of the game. Bobby Dalbec then laced a two-run double off the wall, and Kiké Hernández’s sac fly made it 4-0.

From the outset, Orioles starter Spenser Watkins’s stuff didn’t stand a chance against this Red Sox lineup, which pounded out 11 hits in an 8-1 victory.

The Red Sox salivated as each pitch made its way to the plate Friday evening at Fenway.

Advertisement

The Red Sox tacked on runs in each of the next two innings, highlighted by a Xander Bogaerts home run in the fourth, his 18th of the year.

Nick Pivetta, meanwhile, carried over his quality start from last weekend in Toronto, striking out eight over six innings of work. His only run allowed came on a Richie Martin homer in the third, which just made its way inside the Pesky Pole.

This Sox win comes on the heels of two gut-punching series against the Blue Jays and the Rays. Thursday’s 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay put the Sox five games behind the Rays in the American League East standings. But Friday afternoon, manager Alex Cora still had his eyes on the division, seeing some correctable flaws in his team’s play.

“We need to put it all together if we want to win the American League and make it to the playoffs,” Cora said before the game. “I’ve been saying all along that I believe pitching-wise, we’re in a better spot. Offensively, we’re going to wake up. We’re going to be better.”

Advertisement

Dalbec made it a 7-1 game in the sixth inning with his 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to center off reliever Dusten Knight. Renfroe’s 20th home run of the season pushed it to 8-1 in the seventh.

Dalbec was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Sox offense, with Renfroe, Plawecki and Duran adding a pair of hits apiece. The Nos. 7-9 hitters (Plawecki, Duran, Dalbec) were a combined 7 for 10 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Garrett Richards took the ball in the seventh for the Red Sox in his first relief appearance after being relegated to the bullpen following his most recent start at Toronto. Richards scattered four hits over three scoreless innings to finish it off, with four strikeouts. The Orioles put runners on second and third in the ninth on a Pedro Severino single and Jorge Mateo double with two outs, but Richards struck out Martin to end it.

These games against the Orioles (38-76) are contests the Sox should win. A sweep, in fact, would be ideal for a Sox club that entered Friday with an 11-14 record in their last 25 games. The Red Sox now have the luxury of getting back Chris Sale, who will take the ball Saturday for the first time in a little more than two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Advertisement

Sale will be up against O’s starter Jorge Lopez in Saturday’s game.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.