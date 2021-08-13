With Kyle Schwarber and Chris Sale, Red Sox arrive at time for transformation

Schwarber certainly should help. Before his hamstring strain in early-July, he hit .253/.340/.570 with 25 homers and was on a historic homer binge for the Nationals. With Gonzalez (.202/.281/.285) contributing to a gaping hole in the bottom half of the Sox lineup, the team elected not to waste any of Schwarber’s swings in Triple-A.

On Friday, the team continued a mid-August roster overhaul by activating trade deadline pickup Kyle Schwarber from the injured list and designating Marwin Gonzalez for assignment. While the team had planned on sending Schwarber out for a rehab assignment, in a 3-11 stretch, it decided against waiting an additional day to try to jumpstart an offense that went dormant in early July.

Yet even the addition of one of the top sluggers in the big leagues through the first three months of the season represented an appetizer to Saturday’s main course: Chris Sale’s first big league game in two years and a day.

“That’s our trading deadline, right?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the two players. “We’ve been talking about this for a while, and now it’s right here right in front of us.”

Finally, a team that has been desperate for upgrades — or at least anything to help reverse its precipitous fall in the standings — will gain reinforcements. Schwarber adds length to the middle of the lineup. Sale joins Tanner Houck in changing the complexion of the rotation, with both Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards shifted to the bullpen.

“Getting Chris Sale back, you can’t make that trade,” said closer Matt Barnes. “Unless you get Max Scherzer, you can’t make a trade to get an ace back. That’s a difficult thing to do. And we are fortunate enough to be getting ours back.”

Of course, there are no guarantees with either Sale or Schwarber. It may take time for Schwarber to regain his timing — though he and the team point to his return after six and a half months from a blown-out ACL to become a force in the 2016 World Series as reason for optimism.

“That’s the good thing, to be able to have [that] experience,” said Schwarber. “And this was minor compared to that.”

Sale, by contrast, does not have personal precedent upon which he can draw. But he does have health — the lefthander had been trying to pitch through discomfort for most of the past three years — as well as the promise of a five-start rehab assignment in which he had a 1.35 ERA with 35 strikeouts and five walks in 20 innings.

Of course, it would be a mistake to think that Sale will wind back the clock to the unhittable ace who dominated for the Red Sox in 2017 and the first four months of 2018. So what might he bring?

“The only expectation I have [Saturday] is to have that guy on the mound,” said Cora. “I know how much he worked to get back to this place.”

In his final two rehab starts for Triple-A Worcester, Sale showed hints of his signature arsenal, particularly with a slider that was virtually unhittable at the level. Yet while he didn’t have to labor to dial his fastball from 91-96 miles per hour, that anchoring pitch produced few swings and misses — helping to explain the long at-bats that drove up his pitch counts in his rehab starts.

The Sox will proceed with initial caution with Sale as he reacclimates to the big leagues. It’s unlikely he’ll pitch more than five innings, and his pitch count will remain measured.

“We’ll take care of him early on,” said Cora. “It’s April for him.”

Except that it’s not — a fact of which Sale is mindful.

“I’m not starting day one of the season,” Sale said last week. “This isn’t the flyover game. This isn’t the ‘everyone’s happy’ game. This is like, ‘Oh, [expletive] — it’s go time.’ And even more so now because we haven’t played well. … When I go out there for the first time, there will be fire on my feet.”

That outlook, of course, is part of what has the Red Sox hopeful that they can finally get back in gear after more than a month in the breakdown lane. A second line is forming — led by Sale and Schwarber, with complementary contributors like Christian Arroyo and Ryan Brasier also potentially nearing returns.

It’s impossible to say whether those reinforcements will give the Sox a turbo boost in their efforts to renew a push to the postseason. But, two weeks removed from the trade deadline, the team the Sox envisioned when they made the move to add Schwarber is taking shape.

“These are two guys who have shown they can be really impactful. When they’re on their games, each of them is among the best at what they do,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “We’re very excited for what they can contribute.”

Their additions alone won’t dictate what the Sox do moving forward. Regardless of whether they thrive or struggle, the significance of their contributions will be determined by the rest of the struggling roster.

“Nothing changes. We just got a good hitter. We’re going to add a great pitcher,” said Cora. “At the end it’s what you do on the field. We do believe we can do it on the field. But we can talk all we want. We can say all the right things. We can be polite about it and say, ‘yeah, we feel great about it.’ But until you go out there for nine innings and win ballgames, it’s just talk.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.