Russell Henley leads field by four after reaching 14-under at Wyndham Championship

Russell Henley shot a 6-under-par 64 to open a four-stroke lead Friday halfway through the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament Cink went on to win.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy.

Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.

Former FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, outside the playoffs at the start of the week, continued his surge toward the postseason with a 65 that left him at 9 under in a group with Tyler Duncan and Brian Stuard.

Duncan had the lowest score of the round at 62. Stuard shot 66.

LPGA — Ariya Jutanugarn had five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine and shot a 6-under-par 66 to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s windy and rainy Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland.

Playing in the morning in wind gusting to 40 miles per hour at Dumbarnie Links, Jutanugarn birdied Nos. 12 and 13 and 15-17. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club.

“I felt like after I played in the afternoon yesterday, it is really windy, and I feel like today going to be better in the morning, but actually it’s not, so the wind start to blow really hard since like first hole and last three holes even worse,” Jutanugarn said. “I feel pretty lucky I finish before everything to come.”

Jutanugarn was at 9-under 135 total, three strokes ahead of fellow Thai player Atthaya Thitikul (70), Charley Hull (69), and Emily Kristine Pedersen (69).

Champions — Billy Mayfair shot an 8-under 62 at Canyon Meadows in Calgary to take a one-stroke lead over Canadian star Mike Weir after the first round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

US Amateur — Nick Grabelcik played 38 holes to win three matches, sending the North Florida sophomore into the semifinals of the US Amateur at Oakmont.

Coming off a superb freshman year that included three wins and a spot in the Palmer Cup, Grabelcik is one match away from an exemption to the Masters and US Open.

Grabelcik needed one hole to complete a 2-and-1 victory over former US Junior Amateur champion Michael Thorbjornsen of Wellesley. He had to go 19 holes against Hugo Townsend of Sweden, beating him with a wedge that spun to 3 feet on No. 10 for birdie.

And then after leading the entire match, Grabelcik lost two straight holes and was tied with Davis Chatfield with four holes to play. Grabelcik hit 9-iron to 5 feet for a conceded birdie on the 15th and halved the last three holes — twice with bogey — for a 1-up victory.

That puts him in the semifinals against James Piot of Michigan State, who beat Matthew Sharpstene, 3 and 1.

“I’ve had high expectations coming into this week and I’m glad that things are going well,” Grabelcik said. “Just the great success in my freshman year definitely is helping roll over this week, giving me more experience than most first-time appearances may have.”

The other semifinal matches features Travis Vick, who is carrying the flag for the Texas Longhorns, against Austin Greaser, the only player who has yet to face the 18th hole at Oakmont in match play.

Greaser has gone his last 38 holes without trailing.