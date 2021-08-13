Sam Hauser ready to show value as a two-way player for Celtics

Hauser was not chosen, but moments after the draft ended he received a call from the Celtics, who offered him a two-way contract. The only catch was he had just 10 minutes to decide whether he wanted to accept.

LAS VEGAS—NBA prospects cannot control their final destinations on draft night, therefore, removing one layer of stress from a busy and thrilling time. But for those who are not among the 60 players selected, decisions often must come swiftly.

Two-way contracts were being gobbled up around the league, and if Hauser was not interested in Boston the team needed to move to its next target. But the time allotment was more than enough for Hauser.

“I decided it was the right fit for me,” he said. “It’s a good organization and I think they’re going to take time, develop my game, and hopefully [I’ll] get some opportunities throughout the year.”

Hauser said he had a good pre-draft workout with the Celtics. The team indicated then it was interested but added that it was unlikely to select him with its lone draft pick, 45th overall. Still, the two-way opportunity was appealing, and as other teams called Hauser’s agent following the draft, they were told they were too late.

As a two-way contract player, Hauser will alternate between the G League and the NBA. Eligibility restrictions for two-way players were loosened last season as teams grappled with COVID-19-related absences. A similar format is expected to remain next year, with a cap on the number of games in which two-way players can be activated.

There is a clear need for shooting on this Boston roster so Hauser will have a chance to show he belongs at the top level. He provided a glimpse of his potential during the Celtics’ summer league win over the Magic on Thursday, when he hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points in just 26 minutes.

“Throughout summer league teams have been kind of leaving me open at the 3 so I’ve been trying to take advantage of that,” he said. “But I know I can do a lot more things. If they run me off the 3 I’m able to drive and make the right play. I don’t think there’s any pressure to show anyone that. I’m confident in my game. But I also know what I do best and I know what is going to help me get on the floor.”

After Thursday’s win, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Hauser’s most impressive moment came on a play in which he did not even touch the ball. He saw an opening as he sprinted from the corner toward the top of the key and then made a quick back-cut. That move drew a defender away from second-year wing Aaron Nesmith, who was left wide open for a 3-pointer.

Mazzulla called it one of the most unselfish plays he’s seen in his two years of attending summer league. When that comment was relayed to Hauser on Friday, he mostly shrugged.

“If I can have that effect on this team, that’s great,” he said. “Helping guys get shots is something that pleases me, too.”

Hauser understands his impact on the defensive end of the floor will be essential, too. The 6-foot-8 forward had success in Virginia’s renowned pack-line defense last year after transferring from Marquette, and he believes his physicality will give him a chance against the NBA’s elite athletes.

“If you don’t put an emphasis on team defense at Virginia you’re not going to play very much,” he said, “so being able to commit on that side of the floor and just being in the right position early and being proactive rather than reactive is something that I think can translate to this level.”

Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard will miss the rest of summer league to attend a previously scheduled family event, Mazzulla said. Romeo Langford, who sat out Thursday’s game to rest, is expected to play against the 76ers on Saturday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.