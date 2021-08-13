Seattle Storm rout Connecticut Sun 79-57 to win inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The trio of American Olympians, who got back from Tokyo this week after helping the US win a seventh straight gold medal, didn’t look jet lagged at all. They combined to outscore Connecticut 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter when none of them played. Seattle had a 28-point lead at that point.

Fellow US Olympic gold medalists Jewell Loyd added 16 points and Sue Bird had 10 to help lead Seattle.

PHOENIX — Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Seattle Storm routed the Connecticut Sun 79-57 on Thursday night to win the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The in-season tournament saw Connecticut and Seattle finish as the top teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Members of the Storm earned in excess of $30,000 per player, while those on Connecticut earned $10,000 per player.

Despite not having the entire team together until game day, Seattle jumped out to a 28-18 lead after the first quarter behind Stewart. She made five of her six shots in the period.

The Storm increased their lead to 46-35 at the half. Loyd got going in the third quarter as the Storm turned the game into a rout. She had seven of the team's 22 points in the period as Seattle held Connecticut to just five.

DeWanna Bonner scored 11 points and Jonquel Jones added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Sun. They shot just 33 percent from the field.

Connecticut had no Olympians on its roster and had a few weeks to prepare for this contest.



