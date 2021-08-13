As they pick up the slack for the absent Carles Gil, Revolution take on Toronto next

And they may need to get used to playing without the MLS All-Star, as coach Bruce Arena said Wednesday that Gil is still without a timetable for a return as he continues to rehab what the coach called a “muscle injury.”

The Revolution continued to forge ahead last Sunday in their second game without injured star Carles Gil, earning a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

“It’s not easy to replace the best player in the league,” said Adam Buksa. “I think Carles is the best player in MLS, and to replace him, you need other players to step up and do the best they can, which is not easy. But I think we’re doing well.”

Midfielder Tommy McNamara filled in admirably for Gil in Sunday’s victory, assisting on Matt Polster’s game-opening goal and handling set pieces.

“Philosophically, not a whole lot has changed for us,” said McNamara.

“We’ve got a deep team and we’re going to miss Carles, of course, but it’s the responsibility of everybody, the whole group, to step up when they have an opportunity.”

Saturday’s game against bottom-feeding Toronto FC could help continue the Revolution’s momentum. Toronto (3-9-6) brings up the rear in the Supporters’ Shield race and has given up a league-high 38 goals. The Revolution did lose the last head-to-head matchup, though, 3-2, on July 7.

“They’re a quality team, they have quality players, and some of them have been injured, and they’re kind of getting back healthy now,” McNamara said. “So, they’re at home, we’re expecting a lot of energy.

“They’re out of the playoff picture now, I believe, so they’re going to be extremely desperate to win games at home. So, they’re going to put a lot of pressure on us right from the first whistle and play with a lot of energy.”

The Revolution may face uncertainty beyond Gil’s injury. Reports have been mounting that Tajon Buchanan is drawing serious interest from European clubs, with TSN reporting that Buchanan could be nearing a decision.

Arena was short in addressing those rumors, and Gil’s status.

“Let me just mention this to everyone here — the press conference is for the game against Toronto,” he said Wednesday. “Carles Gil has a muscle injury and he’s rehabbing it. Tajon Buchanan has interest from clubs abroad, and we’re listening to the clubs.

“If there are any updates on the injury of Carles and his rehab, or the transfer of Tajon, we’ll let you know. Right now, if you don’t mind, I’d like us now to address the upcoming game.”