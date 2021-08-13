Britain’s worst mass shooting in more than a decade leaves 6 dead, including suspected gunman

Witnesses told local media that the gunman was dressed in black and let off shots inside a house before exiting and heading out onto the streets of the community. Police from Devon and Cornwall counties said in a statement that two women and the three men died at the scene, while another female victim died in hospital shortly after.

LONDON - Six people, including a suspected gunman, are dead and an investigation is underway following what police called a “serious firearms incident” in the city of Plymouth in England - the mass shooting is Britain’s worst in more than a decade.

"Devon & Cornwall Police would stress this is not a terrorism related incident," the statement said, as officers asked members of the public not to share images from the scene on social media.

British media reported that the majority of those shot were strangers to the gunman; and the Times and Daily Mail reported that a young child was among those dead.

"My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday as he thanked the emergency services for their response.

The shooting, which unfolded shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening local time, sent shockwaves through the country.

The United Kingdom has strict gun laws that make obtaining a firearm difficult. Gun crime is relatively low on British soil.

The last mass shooting took place in 2010 in West Cumbria, with 12 people losing their lives. Eleven others were injured when a taxi driver opened fire.

Luke Pollard, the local lawmaker for the area of Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, said the shooting was "unspeakably awful."

"Awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community," he tweeted Thursday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. “I have spoken to the chief constable and offered my full support,” Patel tweeted. “I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”