DeSantis vows to dispense antibody treatment through mobile clinics in Fla.

DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference in Jacksonville on Thursday that while coronavirus vaccines have been effective at preventing illness and death, more was needed to help curb the spread of the virus in a state that has become the US hotbed of the latest surge of infections. The governor championed Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail for those who have already gotten sick, saying it is “the most effective treatment that we’ve yet encountered for people who are actually infected with COVID-19.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is vowing to begin dispensing Regeneron monoclonal antibodies — the treatment given to former president Donald Trump when he had the coronavirus — through mobile clinics amid a record-breaking stretch of new cases and hospitalizations that have ravaged the state.

DeSantis’s promotion of Regeneron, which imitates the body’s natural defenses, is the governor’s latest response to a pandemic in which he has rejected mask mandates and restrictions.

The Republican is in a back-and-forth with school districts that are pushing for mask mandates for children returning to school. That debate is expected to intensify after four educators in Broward County died of the virus within 24 hours, CBS Miami reported.

“COVID’s not going to go away,” DeSantis said. “So the question is how are we going to approach it. You can approach it on the front end by protecting yourself, but of course, if you end up in a situation where you are infected and at high risk, getting in here early, this is the best shot we’ve got right now to keep people out of the hospital and keep them safe.”

The antibody treatment, a cocktail of the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab that is made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is designed to prevent infected people from developing severe illness.

While doctors have noted the treatment’s promise and effectiveness in clinical trials, others have stressed that taking the vaccine remains the most crucial defense to fight the spread of the virus. One physician noted that there is only a small supply, making the Regeneron antibodies “an extremely effective treatment for a limited number of people.”

WASHINGTON POST





Outbreak in Tokyo is at disaster level, governor warns

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned Friday that the situation in the capital was at disaster level as cases jumped to a record of 5,773, more than quadrupling in just three weeks.

Earlier, virus experts called the situation “out of control” in analysis presented to the metropolitan government. Regional governors and a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have called on the central government to consider clamping down harder.

Those calls have so far been rejected by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who faces a general election in the next three months, with his support at record lows. It is unclear how voters would react to a lockdown, given the existing blow to businesses from the spread of the delta variant and the light-touch restrictions currently in place.

While some countries were quick to restrict individual freedoms in the pursuit of reining in COVID-19 last year, Japan has relied on asking people to refrain from going out unnecessarily. There are no penalties for disobedience, and no enforcement. That soft approach, reflecting a deep-seated aversion to the authoritarianism seen before and during World War II, was until recently fairly effective.

The death toll in Japan is about 15,000, compared with 130,000 in the UK, which has half Japan’s population. About a million infections have been recorded, compared with more than six million in the UK. As the world searched for the keys to COVID success last year, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso even talked of bragging to foreign leaders about Japan being on a different “cultural level” because it was controlling the virus without lockdowns.

BLOOMBERG





Chicago Public Schools announces vaccine mandate for all employees

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Friday that it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The mandate — announced two weeks before the full-time in-person learning begins Aug. 30 — applies to all Chicago Board of Education workers, a group that includes teachers, staff, workers in the district’s central office, and regular vendors and network employees.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that California would become the first state to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“This new policy enhances the district’s comprehensive reopening plan and ensures that students and staff can confidently learn in person,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Taking this step will further our citywide vaccination efforts and build on our progress in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CPS said staffers must submit proof that they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions. In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations. Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union voiced its support for the CPS vaccination requirement, saying in a statement that it comes in response to a formal proposal the union made this week and “mirrors” a vaccination policy agreed between the union and a charter school.

ASSOCIATED PRESS





COVID precautions vary as all of the 100 largest districts in US prepare to fully reopen

American schoolchildren are heading back to classrooms: All of the 100 largest districts in the country, including the biggest urban districts in every state, are fully reopening schools this fall, according to new data.

But their COVID safety precautions look different across the country. Fifty-three percent of districts are requiring that all students wear masks, according to data as of Thursday, a sharp increase in the last two weeks. The share of schools providing an all-virtual option for some students has doubled in that time, to 8 in 10, as families express concern about the delta variant. The districts not providing one, including New York City, are now the minority.

Just seven districts — including Baltimore, Los Angeles, and St. Louis — are requiring regular COVID-19 testing of staff and students. Three are requiring it for staff. Four districts — Cincinnati, Denver, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco — are requiring that school staff be vaccinated, though more are coming.

On Wednesday, California became the first state to require school staff to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing (New York City is also requiring this), and on Thursday, the nation’s largest teachers union said it supported such a policy. Just one district, in Hawaii, is requiring eligible students to be vaccinated, and only the athletes.

NEW YORK TIMES





Canada to require all air travelers and some train passengers to be vaccinated

TORONTO — The Canadian government will soon require all air travelers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Friday that includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on trains between provinces, and cruise ship passengers.

“As soon as possible in the Fall and no later than the end of October, the Government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated. The vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travelers. This includes all commercial air travelers,” his office said in a statement.

France announced this week that it will require people have a special virus pass before they can travel by plane, train, or bus across the country.

The Canadian government is also requiring vaccinations for all federal public servants in the country.

The Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc noted the federal government is the largest employer in the country.

Leblanc said it is the government’s duty to guarantee the safety of their employees and those who they serve.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Alghabra said additional measures are need to encourage more people to get vaccinated and to protect the hard won gains the country has made to flatten the epidemic curve. Cases are starting to creep up again in what Canada’s top health official dubbed a fourth wave this week.

The federal government is working on a vaccine passport that can be also used in Canada.

ASSOCIATED PRESS