2 dead following motorcycle crash in Hanson

A motorcyclist and a passenger on the bike died after a single-vehicle crash in Hanson on Friday night, according to police.

The Hanson Police Department responded to the crash at around 9:35 p.m. where they located a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Monponsett Street (Route 58) near Hill Road, according to series of tweets from the department’s official Twitter account. The vehicle was traveling south on Monponsett, and reportedly struck a pole as it left the roadway, officials said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Brockton Hospital where he later died. The female passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The names of the victims are not being released at this time, officials said.