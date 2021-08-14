Authorities investigating shooting involving Saugus police officer

Crime scene and ballistics units also responded to the scene along with Saugus police, he said.

The State Police detectives responded to the scene at 3 Alfred Road to investigate Saturday afternoon, Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the agency said just after 5:30 p.m. in an e-mail.

“We also sent several patrols to assist in establishing a perimeter around the scene,” Procopio said.

He referred all further questions to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office said in an e-mail that the DA’s office is responding to the scene.

Saugus public safety officials were not available for comment.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.