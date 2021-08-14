Elderly man charged with OUI after fatal crash in Winthrop

An elderly man is facing a drunk driving charge for a crash Friday evening that killed a woman in Winthrop, police said.

Kenneth Thompson, 84, of East Boston, was arrested following the late afternoon crash at an intersection on Pauline Street, Winthrop police said in a statement.

Thompson was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Hagman Road around 3 p.m. when he allegedly crashed into a Jeep driven by a woman, the statement said.