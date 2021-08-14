Elderly man charged with OUI after fatal crash in Winthrop

An elderly man is facing a drunk driving charge for a crash Friday evening that killed a woman in Winthrop, police said.
Kenneth Thompson, 84, of East Boston, was arrested following the late afternoon crash at an intersection on Pauline Street, Winthrop police said in a statement.
Thompson was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Hagman Road around 3 p.m. when he allegedly crashed into a Jeep driven by a woman, the statement said.
The woman was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She later died at the hospital, police said.
Thompson was charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of alcohol, and failure to stop or yield, according to the statement.
Arraignment information was not disclosed.
The crash remains under investigation by Winthrop and State Police.
No further information was available.
