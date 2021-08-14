Farmers market passes out church-grown summer bounty to Dorchester residents

“They’re getting a little bit of everything,” Culpepper said. “There’s a lot of vegetables, since we went out picking this morning and have received a lot of donations. It’s all just been amazing.”

Residents from around the neighborhood were waiting to pick up fresh — and free — produce outside the church, and about half of the food was gone within the first half-hour, Culpepper said.

The Rev. Miniard Culpepper and members of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church were greeted by a line of locals when they opened Akufo’s Farmers Market in Dorchester at noon Saturday.

All summer, members of the Humboldt Avenue church had been traveling down to Westport, near the Rhode Island border, to cultivate a plot of land owned by Juan Marcelino, one of Culpepper’s college friends from Brandeis University, and Marcelino’s wife, Fatima.

Alma Wright sorts tomatoes at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester. The church gave away fresh produce harvested from their farm plot during a food pantry held Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

They grew tomatoes and greens, watermelons and corn, rows of herbs and peppers, with the intention of giving them all away to community members in Boston.

“People are always so excited to get fresh produce, especially from a farm,” said Lauren Thompson, a volunteer at the farmers market. “When you go to the grocery store, there is something hit or miss about the produce. But this food is absolutely amazing.”

Culpepper came up with the idea near the start of COVID-19 lockdowns.

He had been running a $10 ministry, handing out $10 to people outside of grocery stores and shopping centers in Dorchester and Roxbury and as the pandemic wore on, he realized fresh, healthy food was often out of reach for those who needed it. Large parts of Boston are classified as food deserts, meaning residents cannot easily access produce and other fresh, nutritious foods, usually because of long-time systemic neglect.

“One of the things that I see even now is how food challenged folks are and how a bag of greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, and radishes can make a big difference,” Culpepper said.

So Culpepper asked another college friend — Kwabena Akufo, who with his wife, Peggy, had donated $5,000 for the $10 ministry — if he could instead put that money toward seeds and gardening equipment.

They agreed, and Culpepper vowed to name the farm stand after them.

Donna Smith, right, Jackie Williams, center, and Gary McCall, left, organize produce at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester. The church gave away fresh produce harvested from their farm plot during a food pantry held Saturday afternoon. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

The congregation had built a fence to keep deer and other critters out from their crops. But a week before the harvest, some creatures — likely raccoons — struck the sweet corn, nibbling on just about every ear in the plot, Culpepper said.

Other farmers in the area heard about it and offered to donate corn from their own land. Another church contributed frozen chickens, too.

“Feeling kinda blessed tonight,” he wrote on his Facebook page just after midnight Friday, encouraging people to come pick up the produce Saturday.

About 100 people stopped by the stand Saturday, some leaving with bags of produce for friends, family, and neighbors, too, Culpepper said.

Alma Wright, who lives in the neighborhood and once worked at a school across the street from the church, said she brought some of the fresh food to elderly neighbors.

“It was really amazing to see all the people who were coming from different parts of the community,” Wright said. “One of the fun parts about it was that people were talking about what dishes they’re going to make with the peppers, beets, and the collard greens.”

Pickled beets and baked cabbages will be the first dishes Wright plans to make from her own fresh bag of food, she said.

Rev. Miniard Culpepper, right, carries kale into Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Dorchester as volunteers and visitors leave with bags of produce. “This helps so much, I’m so glad I got this text,” said Giseli Perez-Araujo, center, referring to a text she received about the event as part of a food pantry listserve she had signed up for. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

While the stand was nearly picked clean by 3 p.m. Saturday, the church still has plenty of food left to give away. Culpepper said he plans to go back to Westport next week to pick tomatoes, greens, zucchini, and radishes that are only now getting ripe. That food will be given out at another farmers market at the church next month.

“We’re not regular farmers. We don’t do this for a living,” Culpepper said. “I had only ever worked in our garden as a kid. But we tried it, and it came out to be a great lesson for many folks.

