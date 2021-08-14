Heat, humidity continue Saturday as temperatures hit 90 for fourth day, but relief is on the horizon

The National Weather Service tweeted the city hit 90 degrees at 10 a.m. Saturday, officially marking the continuation of the heatwave that began Wednesday.

But residents can expect a “world of difference” on Sunday, forecasters said.

The oppressive heat and humidity bearing down on Boston over the past week will continue for another day Saturday, as temperatures reached 90 degrees for the fourth straight day.

But a cold front is expected to move into the region Saturday afternoon, forecasters said, breaking up the high heat and humidity, bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms.

“We’re not expecting most of the action to take place until this afternoon,” Meteorologist Rob Megnia said. “Between noon and 6 would be the best chance.”

The storms are expected to be focused over southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the Interstate 95 corridor south of Boston, Megnia said.

Temperatures will then shift dramatically overnight and residents can expect to wake up to a “really nice day” Sunday morning, Megnia said. Highs are forecasted for the low 80s, with minimal humidity.

“[Sunday] is going to be a world of difference,” Megnia said. “It’s going to be night and day.”

“By tomorrow morning everyone’s going to notice a big difference,” he continued.

The cooler weather is expected to continue through the workweek with high temperatures ranging between the high 70s and low 80s, forecasters said.

