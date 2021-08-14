Mass. leaders show support, demand aid for Haiti in wake of 7.2 magnitude earthquake

After a powerful earthquake struck Haiti Saturday morning, killing at least 300 people, local and national Massachusetts political leaders were quick to send their condolences and show support in the wake of the disaster.
The quake comes 11 years after a devastating earthquake killed more than 220,000 people in Haiti, on top of the recent assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the impoverished country.
Saturday’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake was more powerful than the magnitude 7.0 earthquake of 2010.
Representative Ayanna Pressley said in a tweet Saturday that “critical aid” needed to be provided to the country.
“In the face of instability, COVID-19, & the ongoing recovery from the 2010 earthquake, the Haitian people are now facing another devastating event,” she tweeted. “As a co-chair of the Congressional Haitian Caucus, it’s clear we must provide critical aid & stand w/ the Haitian community.”
The House Haiti Caucus, of which Pressley is a co-chair, said in a statement Saturday that the earthquake “could not have come at a worse time for the people of Haiti.”
“We remain committed to championing adequate aid to the region, supporting bilateral relations and policies that will ensure Haiti’s full economic and political recovery, and the emergence of a durable, Haitian-led democracy,” the statement read.
Senator Ed Markey said he was following the news of the earthquake with “great concern.”
“We must move quickly to assess the situation + provide support to those impacted,” Markey tweeted. “Our hearts are with Haiti as we continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Haitian people.”
In Boston, the city’s mayoral candidates expressed their support for Haiti, including Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey.
“My prayers are with those injured, friends and families who lost loved ones, and the entire community in Haiti and Boston. Boston supports all those recovering from this heartbreaking destruction,” Janey said in a statement posted to Twitter Saturday.
Janey also tweeted that she is “sending strength to our Haitian brothers and sisters” after the news of the earthquake.
“Boston stands with you, we pray for you, and our arms are open to help,” she tweeted.
City Councilor Michelle Wu said there were “no words” to describe the heartbreak she felt for Haiti.
“At City Hall, we are on standby to provide aid in whatever way we can,” Wu said on Twitter.
ba Annissa Essaibi George said in a statement she was “holding the Haitian community here in Boston close to my heart today,” while John Barros said he hoped Bostonians will “stay tuned” and join in a local aid effort to support Haiti.
Barros also called on President Biden to provide help.
“Haiti is facing enormous challenges in the days ahead and for many months to follow. I urge the Biden Administration to provide immediate aid, including military personnel, to this struggling nation that holds a special place in the hearts of so many of us in Boston,” Barros said.
City Councilor Andrea Campbell said she was “heartbroken at the tragic news” of the earthquake, reiterating support for Boston’s Haitian community.
“The island has been through a lot this year while also battling a pandemic,” Campbell tweeted Saturday. “As our city’s residents who have family in Haiti await news of their loved ones safety please keep them in your prayers.”
Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.
