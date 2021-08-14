Massachusetts tax-free weekend begins Saturday

“We just want to remind consumers that they need to shop like jobs depend on it because frankly they do,” he said Saturday.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday weekend, which begins Saturday, is an opportunity to patronize Massachusetts sellers who missed out on that spending spree and keep them in business, Hurst said.

State sales tax revenue surged during the pandemic, but there was a catch, according to Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts: Those who reaped the largest returns were out-of-state sellers who rang up Internet sales with home-bound Massachusetts consumers shopping on their smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Advertisement

The 6.25 percent sales tax is off the table Saturday and Sunday for most retail items under $2,500 each. Items not eligible for the tax break include meals, cars, boats, utilities, tobacco and marijuana products, and alcoholic beverages.

Consumers who buy multiple eligible items each priced below $2,500 get the full benefit of the tax exemption even if the total bill exceeds that sum, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Shoppers can get a sales tax break on online purchases, too, as long as they buy from a business that normally sells in Massachusetts and is subject to the sales tax.

The tax holiday only applies to shoppers buying items for personal use, so companies or individuals buying items for business use will still need to pay a sales tax.

This is the second sales tax holiday weekend of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside is hosting a pop-up clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine for walk-in patients who are 12 or older, according to its website.

The clinic is a partnership with the Holyoke Board of Health and Behavioral Health Network and is taking place on the mall’s upper level across from Billy Beez, an indoor play area. The hours are Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic will offer the second vaccine dose on Sept. 5, according to the website.

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker established the sales tax holiday in 2018 as an annual event that would take place over one weekend. It’s intended to encourage people to shop, providing a boost to local businesses.

In June, Baker proposed that the state use its budget surplus to fund a two-month break on sales taxes, but lawmakers rejected his plan.





Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.