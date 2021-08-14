One last pitch, for Travis

At the core of that fund-raising is an annual Wiffle ball tournament in this bucolic part of northwest Vermont.

The plans are for that to happen after next April . The foundation has raised more than $20 million, most of it going to make life easier for those with spinal cord injuries, from providing wheelchairs to laptop computers to beds.

ESSEX, Vt. — Before he died last year , Travis Roy, one of the most inspirational human beings to ever walk this planet and then not walk this planet, made it clear that he wanted the foundation he founded to help people with spinal cord injuries to wind down after his death.

Advertisement

After Travis died in October, his family and friends decided this, the 20th annual Wiffle ball tournament, would be the last. The first year, they raised $4,000. This year, the family and friends of Travis Roy set an ambitious goal: $1 million.

“Will we do it?” Lee Roy, Travis’ dad, asked a couple of weeks ago, looking out over Malletts Bay, a view of Lake Champlain that was his son’s favorite. “I don’t know. But we’re going to try.”

Not long before he died, we were sitting on the deck of his house in Colchester, enjoying that very same view, and Travis told me he didn’t want his parents, Lee and Brenda, to keep shouldering the burden of continuing to raise money.

“All good things come to an end,” Travis said, and he might as well have been talking about his own life, which was an arc of triumph and despair and then more triumph, because in the 25 years he spent in a wheelchair after being paralyzed while skating his first shift for Boston University, he helped thousands, inspired millions, and raised millions of dollars to help people with spinal cord injuries.

Advertisement

While he grew up in Maine, Travis’ family have deep roots in Vermont. His great-grandfather, Elisha Goodsell, ran ferries on Lake Champlain, and his great-grandmother, Florence, was wise enough to save coins for years so that when a piece of land overlooking Malletts Bay came up for sale they had the $2,000 asking price. After Travis was injured, Vermonters formed a core of his biggest supporters.

The Wiffle ball tournament is a rite of summer in Vermont. Pat O’Connor, a family friend, had the idea to build a replica of Fenway Park, in a cow field, right next to his house. Little Wrigley, complete with the ivy-covered brick wall that graces the outfield at the home of the Chicago Cubs, and Little Field of Dreams, complete with the cornfield from which baseball ghosts emerge in the iconic baseball film, were added.

They also added Little Yankee Stadium. It is a porta potty. This is, after all, the creation of hard-core Red Sox fans. That doesn’t stop teams such as the Staten Island Yankees from taking part. A lot of the teams are from Vermont and Massachusetts. There’s even a team from Alabama.

No fewer than 32 teams are playing in the tournament, which began Friday and ends late Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, every year, they do the money count. That’s when they announce how much the teams playing in the tournament have raised for the Travis Roy Foundation. In the hours leading up to the money count, Travis’ old high school girlfriend at Tabor Academy, Maija Scarpaci, stood there, talking to his sister Tobi.

Advertisement

Maija had been crying.

“My first tears,” she said. “At least today.”

Like many others, in the middle of a day of joy and fun and great camaraderie, Maija felt the absence of Travis Roy.

Those tears gave way to joy when she bumped into three players on the Smalltown Sluggers team: Ian Coffey, Lenny Dolan, and Keegan O’Shea. They’re in college now, but she was their Spanish teacher at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School.

“They are such great kids,” she said, her eyes watering again. “Coming up here for Travis.”

Lee Roy is the big crier. He cries at the drop of the hat, feeling empathy for the poor hat. These last couple of weeks, he’s cried a lot. He misses his son.

“After Travis died, we got two different letters, from two different women,” Lee told me. “They were at Tabor when Travis was there. They told similar stories. They were unpopular, and were teased and bullied. One of them said she was sitting alone in the cafeteria when Travis stopped by to say hello and ask how she was doing. The other one told Brenda, ‘He was just as nice towards me when no one was looking as he was in times when it would feel like everyone was.’ They never forgot that a handsome, popular hockey star took the time to be kind to them. That’s the kind of kid Travis was.”

Advertisement

The money count was complicated this year. There were so many people to thank, from Pat O’Connor, who took literally the words, “If you build it, they will come,” to Ron Rose, who produces the program every year, to Art Page, whose team has raised $2 million over the years.

The only question was: Did they raise the million?

At first, as the numbers were assembled, with people holding up various numbers on sheets of paper, it looked like they were short.

Then Brenda Roy was asked to come up and take a piece of paper. On that paper was a comma. Brenda Roy was asked to be the comma between the 1 and the zero: $1,091,924.

And at that very moment, those little ball fields in the middle of a pasture in Vermont looked like a million bucks.













































Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.