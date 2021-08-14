See them run. Candidates target key neighborhoods, ‘super voters’ as race for mayor heats up

Meanwhile, John Barros toured small businesses in Hyde Park, stopping to order large iced teas for his sweltering campaign staff as he worked a crucial voting district that has helped decide Boston elections.

As a heat wave settled over Boston Wednesday morning, City Councilor Michelle Wu gathered with restaurant owners outside the Fort Hill Bar & Grill in Roxbury to call for a vaccine passport mandate, while supporters and journalists crowded under a nearby tree for shade. A half-mile away in John Eliot Square, Councilor Andrea Campbell was being endorsed by the state representative from Roxbury, Chynah Tyler. Roughly a dozen Black women stood behind her.

Thursday found Acting Mayor Kim Janey and Councilor Annissa Essaibi George holding events of their own in a week of busy campaigning in Boston’s mayoral race, heat wave notwithstanding. In a campaign season that has largely — and at times awkwardly — occurred online, the race is moving back onto the streets in an urgent press in the final weeks before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

Mayor Kim Janey hugged former Boston City Council member Tito Jackson while at her campaign headquarters in Jamaica Plain on Thursday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The looming deadline is suddenly real: Last week, the state’s elections official, Secretary of State William Galvin, began mailing fliers inviting Boston voters to request mail-in ballots by Sept. 8.

And without recent public polling to provide a scorecard in the race, no one contender can claim to have a command of the field. So expect the campaign to be marked by gloves-off tactics, a blitz of ads, and flurry of face time as candidates look for final ways to make an impression on voters.

“It’s game-on time, and you’re seeing everyone start to deploy their strategies as the stretch run really starts,” said David Guarino, a veteran political consultant and partner at Melwood Global, a public relations firm.

Guarino, who is not working for any candidate, said some political dynamics have already started to settle: Janey has seized on the power of incumbency, while Campbell, with her strong criticism of the acting mayor’s decisions, is running as though it’s a one-on-one race against the incumbent.

Wu, meanwhile, runs as if the race were still an open field, while Essaibi George has carved out a base among Boston’s more conservative voters. Barros, at the bottom of the pack in fund-raising and the most recent polling, has sought to distinguish himself from the four women who have so far dominated attention.

But the race can go in any direction, analysts said.

“There’s so much that can happen, and very little indication of what is happening,” said Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group.

Campbell is most focused on Janey, holding press conferences to criticize the incumbent mayor for her handling of recent police scandals, as well as the time she took to require vaccinations or weekly testing for city workers. She called Janey’s comments comparing vaccine requirements to slavery and birtherism a “failure of leadership.”

State Representative Chynah Tyler, left, offers her endorsement to Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell during a press conference at John Eliot Square on Wednesday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

She welcomed the endorsement of Tyler, who is Black and chairs the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, on Janey’s home turf. It came days after Janey received endorsements from other Black leaders, including former city councilor and mayoral candidate Tito Jackson, and a group called WAKANDA II that is aiming to coalesce support around a Black candidate.

Wilnelia Rivera, a political consultant in Boston, said Campbell is vying for the same coalition as Janey, which includes longtime Bostonians of all races. “They’re doing it from very different power positions,” she said.

Rivera, who personally backs Wu, said Janey is gaining support as an incumbent, and “starting to demonstrate that she can be seen as a continuity candidate.”

And Campbell, Rivera added, has to demonstrate she’s able to build and mobilize a citywide coalition of voters. However, she has more than $1 million cash on hand — not to mention a well-funded political action committee advertising independently on her behalf.

“We’re about to be hit with an avalanche by Andrea,” Rivera said. “Andrea’s still coming from behind in this race. But do not count her out.”

Guarino said that the pressure from Campbell, as well as from Wu and others, could force Janey to respond to questions that she so far has avoided. The acting mayor was called out on air last week by GBH’s Boston Public Radio personality Jim Braude for not responding to a request for an interview as part of a series of discussion with the mayoral candidates.

“She’s now the mayor, and she’s not answering all of these things. But as the press and public focuses more and more on the criticisms on these key issues driving the race, I think she will face more pressure to respond and start to hit back,” Guarino said.

“At the end of any race, people just can’t help but take each other on,” he added. “They see that someone’s making inroads in their base, or taking shots at them, and they have to respond.”

This past week, as she sought to contrast herself from her competition, Campbell told supporters that, “Yes, it’s a historic slate of candidates. But voters: Do your homework.”

“Get to know who these candidates are. Not only what their stories are, why they do this work. Because let me tell you, I know why I do this work and having lived experience in an office is essential,” she said.

Wu’s team has deployed four regional field directors in neighborhoods across the city, overseen by a supervising field director, as well as a constituency director who has engaged voters across all demographics.

Last week, Wu met with Boston supporters from the Dominican Republic in Jamaica Plain, and the previous week she canvassed with Vietnamese supporters in Fields Corner. She released a social media video with support from Mohamed Barrie, a leader in the community of people from Sierra Leone.

Wu also was the only candidate to organize a press conference in response to the United Nations’ alarming report on climate change, as she seeks to claim the mantle as the “climate candidate.”

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu with her husband, Conor Pewarski, and sons Blaise, left, and Cass during the Fisherman's Feast in the North End on Thursday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

On Thursday, the Environmental League of Massachusetts’ Action Fund launched a political action campaign in support of Wu, and will spend $100,000 on targeted digital ads and direct mail.

“Michelle Wu is the climate champion our city needs,” the group said on a website it created for the campaign.

Barros, meanwhile, is targeting communities with “super voters” — those who vote consistently — hoping to build momentum in the final weeks. His goal, Barros said, is “to connect with those people” wherever they are. The campaign has launched its first ad on television, and he’s stepping up efforts to call or connect with voters.

In an interview, Barros said he is confident that his base, which includes the Cape Verdean community along the Dudley Street corridor where he is well known, will turn out for him. But more recently, he has sought to engage voters in Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury, and Hyde Park.

“I’m feeling really good,’’ he said, taking a break from the blazing heat Wednesday. “More people are having conversations with me, and more people are jumping off the fence and saying, ‘OK you are my candidate.’ "

During his tour of Hyde Park last week, Barros engaged shop owners about their experiences through the pandemic. At each stop, Barros listened to the owners’ concerns, and offered his own insight from his seven-year tenure in City Hall.

John Barros speaks with Yolanda Sealy, owner/operator of Dress with Confidence, as he campaigns with business in the Cleary Square neighborhood in Hyde Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Before leaving each store, a campaign aide was sure to ask the owner for permission to place a campaign poster in the storefront window.

On Thursday, Essaibi George held an event at the Providence House Assisted Living home in Brighton, seeking to engage seniors who have not been able to accept visitors since the beginning of the pandemic. She handed out bright-pink campaign bags filled with brochures, Lorna Doones, and a magnetic calendar reminding them to “Vote September 14th!” She has visited about 16 assisted living facilities and senior homes since July, said her campaign manager, Cam Charbonnier.

At this stop, there were more empty chairs than occupied ones, and Providence House executive director Charles James worried aloud that he shouldn’t have scheduled Essaibi George’s visit on a Thursday, when residents are out on trips. But seniors make up a reliable voting base that shows up in higher proportion than younger voters, and Essaibi George in particular sees an opening with them.

“It’s a group that is responding very well to Annissa,” said Charbonnier — an observation confirmed by the Globe’s poll in June.

Essaibi George threaded her campaign pitch with references to her years as a high school teacher and to her own children. The residents practically moaned when she said she has 15-year-old triplets and a 16-year-old.

“I’m going to start filming those reactions,” she joked. “It’s a whole lot of fun when I say that out loud — and it’s mostly fun at home.”





Annissa Essaibi George visits seniors at Providence House Assisted Living while campaigning Thursday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Janey is following a similar neighborhood by neighborhood plan as Essaibi George. Hours after she announced that all 18,000 city employees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing, Janey was at her campaign headquarters in Jamaica Plain, celebrating the endorsement of Jackson, her predecessor on the city council, during a kickoff of canvassing on a still broiling evening.

“Four more years, four more years,” her supporters whooped and chanted.

“There’s a song about you . . . it’s called, ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,’” Jackson said, energizing the crowd. Jackson said he regretted staying on the sidelines in the 2013 race and not endorsing the only woman candidate, Charlotte Golar Richie, and he would not let the opportunity to support Janey for mayor pass.

In an interview, Janey, who has led the field in fund-raising in recent months, said she feels people have been excited about her administration and candidacy. She said she plans to continue an aggressive campaign, knocking on doors and engaging with voters.

“The reality is we are building a movement, because this cannot be about election cycles,’’ she said. “This is about the hard work that needs to happen that we have to continue to do every single day for the people of Boston.”

This point in the campaign, Rivera said, provides a prime opportunity for candidates to distinguish themselves from the competition. Rivera said candidates should be asking themselves, “Now that voters are paying attention, what do you really want to focus on right now?”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert. Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.