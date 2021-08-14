These Massachusetts towns saw the greatest population increases, and the biggest drops, new census data show

It was a big decade for population growth in Massachusetts, specifically on the Cape and Islands. But not everywhere saw gains. Some towns in Western Massachusetts saw significant drops, according to new census data released this week.

The state experienced an overall 7.4 percent population increase from 6,547,629 in 2010, to 7,029,917 in 2020, according to the data. The most dramatic population increase is clustered along the tip of the Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard, where four out of the island’s six towns made the state’s top 10 list of towns with growth, as did Nantucket, the data show. The biggest population dropoff, meanwhile is focused in western parts of the state. Let’s take a look at the numbers.