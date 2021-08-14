fb-pixel Skip to main content

These Massachusetts towns saw the greatest population increases, and the biggest drops, new census data show

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated August 14, 2021, 17 minutes ago
The cliffs at the lookout point in Aquinnah. This Martha's Vineyard town saw the largest 10-year population growth in the state, according to new census data.Murray Whyte

It was a big decade for population growth in Massachusetts, specifically on the Cape and Islands. But not everywhere saw gains. Some towns in Western Massachusetts saw significant drops, according to new census data released this week.

The state experienced an overall 7.4 percent population increase from 6,547,629 in 2010, to 7,029,917 in 2020, according to the data. The most dramatic population increase is clustered along the tip of the Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard, where four out of the island’s six towns made the state’s top 10 list of towns with growth, as did Nantucket, the data show. The biggest population dropoff, meanwhile is focused in western parts of the state. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

Towns with the greatest population increases

1. Aquinnah

2010 census: 311

2020 census: 439

Increase: 41.2 percent

2. Nantucket

2010 census: 10,172

2020 census: 14,255

Increase: 40.1 percent

3. Chilmark

2010 census: 866

2020 census: 1,212

Increase: 40 percent

4. Tyringham

2010 census: 327

2020 census: 427

Increase: 30.6 percent

5. West Tisbury

2010 census: 2,740

2020 census: 3,555

Increase: 29.7%

5. Wellfleet

2010 census: 2,750

2020 census: 3,566

Increase: 29.7%

6. Edgartown

2010 census: 4,067

2020 census: 5,168

Increase: 27.1 percent

7. Hopkinton

2010 census: 14,925

2020 census: 18,758

Increase: 25.7 percent

8. Provincetown

2010 census: 2,942

2020 census: 3,664

Increase: 24.5%

9. Truro

2010 census: 2,003

2020 census: 2,454

Increase: 22.5%

Communities with the biggest population declines:

1. Middlefield

2010 census: 311

2020 census: 439

Decrease: -26.1 percent

2. Hardwick

2010 census: 2,990

2020 census: 2,667

Decrease: -19.8 percent

3. Goshen

2010 census: 1,054

2020 census: 960

Decrease: -8.9 percent

4. Chester

2010 census: 1,337

2020 census: 1,228

Decrease: -8.2 percent

4. Washington

2010 census: 538

2020 census: 494

Decrease: -8.2 percent

5. Florida

2010 census: 752

2020 census: 694

Decrease: -7.7 percent

6. Windsor

2010 census: 899

2020 census: 831

Decrease: -7.6 percent

7. Erving

2010 census: 1,800

2020 census: 1,665

Decrease: -7.5 percent

8. Russel

2010 census: 1,775

2020 census: 1,643

Decrease: -7.4 percent

9. Conway

2010 census: 1,897

2020 census: 1,761

Decrease: -7.2 percent


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

