These Massachusetts towns saw the greatest population increases, and the biggest drops, new census data show

It was a big decade for population growth in Massachusetts, specifically on the Cape and Islands. But not everywhere saw gains. Some towns in Western Massachusetts saw significant drops, according to new census data released this week.
The state experienced an overall 7.4 percent population increase from 6,547,629 in 2010, to 7,029,917 in 2020, according to the data. The most dramatic population increase is clustered along the tip of the Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard, where four out of the island’s six towns made the state’s top 10 list of towns with growth, as did Nantucket, the data show. The biggest population dropoff, meanwhile is focused in western parts of the state. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
Advertisement
Towns with the greatest population increases
1. Aquinnah
2010 census: 311
2020 census: 439
Increase: 41.2 percent
2. Nantucket
2010 census: 10,172
2020 census: 14,255
Increase: 40.1 percent
3. Chilmark
2010 census: 866
2020 census: 1,212
Increase: 40 percent
4. Tyringham
2010 census: 327
2020 census: 427
Increase: 30.6 percent
5. West Tisbury
2010 census: 2,740
2020 census: 3,555
Increase: 29.7%
5. Wellfleet
2010 census: 2,750
2020 census: 3,566
Increase: 29.7%
6. Edgartown
2010 census: 4,067
2020 census: 5,168
Increase: 27.1 percent
7. Hopkinton
2010 census: 14,925
2020 census: 18,758
Increase: 25.7 percent
8. Provincetown
2010 census: 2,942
2020 census: 3,664
Increase: 24.5%
9. Truro
2010 census: 2,003
2020 census: 2,454
Increase: 22.5%
Communities with the biggest population declines:
1. Middlefield
2010 census: 311
2020 census: 439
Decrease: -26.1 percent
2. Hardwick
2010 census: 2,990
2020 census: 2,667
Decrease: -19.8 percent
3. Goshen
2010 census: 1,054
2020 census: 960
Decrease: -8.9 percent
4. Chester
2010 census: 1,337
2020 census: 1,228
Decrease: -8.2 percent
4. Washington
2010 census: 538
2020 census: 494
Decrease: -8.2 percent
5. Florida
2010 census: 752
2020 census: 694
Decrease: -7.7 percent
6. Windsor
2010 census: 899
2020 census: 831
Decrease: -7.6 percent
7. Erving
2010 census: 1,800
2020 census: 1,665
Decrease: -7.5 percent
8. Russel
2010 census: 1,775
2020 census: 1,643
Decrease: -7.4 percent
9. Conway
2010 census: 1,897
2020 census: 1,761
Decrease: -7.2 percent
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.