Three injured, one seriously, two overnight shootings in Boston

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Mattapan early Saturday, the second of two shootings in the city in less than six hours, police said.

Police were called to 37 Almont St. at 3:18 a.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. Boston Emergency Medical Services took the seriously injured man to an area hospital.

Hours prior, in Hyde Park, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting, Tavares said. That shooting took place around 10:14 p.m. Friday at 1225 River St. The victim was then taken to an area hospital.