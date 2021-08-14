‘We are heartbroken in the diaspora’: Greater Boston’s Haitian community responds to deadly quake

“There’s been so much happening over the past few months, that no way that someone could have imagined such a level of disaster,” Lucien said.

Charlot Lucien, the head of the Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts, said news of Saturday’s earthquake also left him with feelings of sadness, disbelief — and a sense of physical distress.

The region’s Haitian community grappled with a mix of shock and grief Saturday following news of a powerful earthquake that devastated the country and left many waiting for word on the fate of loved ones caught in the disaster.

The disaster struck Haiti in a time of crisis. While still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation remains in turmoil following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse only to be hit Saturday with a quake that echoes the one that killed more than 220,000 people in 2010.

The country was still recovering from that earlier quake, along with damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, when it was rocked again on Saturday.

The Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint, president and executive director of the nonprofit True Alliance Center, said the disaster has hit the region’s Haitian community hard.

“We are heartbroken in the diaspora,” Fleurissaint said.

Saturday’s earthquake struck about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince and was felt in Jamaica, about 200 miles away. At least 227 people had died in the earthquake as of Saturday afternoon.

And as the country mounts a rescue effort, Haiti is due to be hit by Tropical Storm Grace late Monday or early Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Ruthzee Louijeune, an attorney and a Boston City Council candidate, described the worry she felt Saturday before her family was able to contact loved ones in Haiti to make sure they were OK.

She said in an interview Saturday afternoon that the quake has left many local Haitians deeply shaken.

“The people of Haiti have gone through so much in the last couple of months and in the last decade, and sometimes it just feels like one thing after another,” she said.

Louijeune, who is Haitian-American and a native of Mattapan and Hyde Park, said many of the people who attended her campaign events Saturday were visibly impacted by the disaster.

People hugged and consoled one another, while checking constantly for any word from family in Haiti, she said.

“I’m grateful that we have such a strong community to lean on during these difficult times,” Louijeune said.

The Rev. Othon Noel, with the Church of God Christian Life Center Boston, said the disasters and turmoil that have struck the country over the past decade have taken their toll on Haitians.

People in the Boston area are working on relief efforts, he said.

Part of that work is spiritual.

The church held a vigil for Haiti Saturday night on its YouTube channel, and planned to hold another on Sunday night, Noel said.

“We are praying, and doing the best we can to help them,” Noel said. “What we have to do now is [help] them to get strength, and do anything we can to provide any humanitarian needs and help for the people.”

Fleurissaint, whose nonprofit helps members of the Haitian community in Massachusetts, said many faith leaders and organizations are working together to forge an immediate response — particularly to provide food and emergency shelter.

That help is needed now, he said.

Fleurissaint said he spoke to a pastor in a city in Haiti’s southern region Saturday and was told about houses that were flattened, along with several casualties.

In another city, where Fleurissaint had attended a pastors’ retreat a few years ago, he said a hotel building collapsed and killed several people, including the owner.

Fleurissaint expects a widespread effort will be launched among members of Haiti’s diaspora across New England.

“The diaspora always comes together and responds to disasters in Haiti,” he said. “Everyone pitches [in] together in any capacity to make sure that we play a vital role ... in alleviating the burden in Haiti.”

Lucien said many in Greater Boston’s Haitian community are struggling with uncertainty over the fates of loved ones following the quake. He has made contact with some of his own family members in Haiti, he said, but remained worried about those he had yet to hear from.

“It’s distressing, unbelievable, hard to fathom,” he said. “I spoke with family members this morning who are crying on the phone because of despair.”

In his phone calls, family and friends in Haiti described rescue efforts to free people trapped in the rubble of ruined buildings, along with stories of flooding and widespread damage.

Haiti was only hours into its response to the disaster when Lucien spoke to the Globe Saturday afternoon, and it was unclear what the death toll would be. But images and videos from the country — shared over social media — also showed scenes of devastation.

The country’s people have long endured in the face of natural disasters like earthquakes, flooding, and hurricanes, along with political turmoil and foreign occupation, he said.

“Haiti has been tested from the moment it was created,” Lucien said. “This is a huge hit, but we are going through this. ... I keep thinking we have seen so much already, and we have demonstrated so much resilience, that we will find a way through this.”

