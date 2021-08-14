Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall

The first boosters are likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by other elderly people who were near the front of the line when vaccinations began late last year. Officials envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received. They have discussed starting the effort in October but have not settled on a timetable.

WASHINGTON — With a stockpile of at least 100 million doses at the ready, Biden administration officials are developing a plan to start offering coronavirus booster shots to some Americans as early as this fall, even as researchers continue to debate whether extra shots are needed, according to people familiar with the effort.

While many outside experts argue there is no proof yet that the vaccines’ protection against severe disease and hospitalization is waning in the United States, administration officials say they cannot afford to put off figuring out the logistics of providing boosters to millions of people until that tipping point is reached. The spotty nature of the nation’s disease-reporting network makes the question of timing even trickier.

Among other indicators, officials say, the administration is carefully watching Israel, where some data suggests an uptick in severe disease among older adults who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine early in that nation’s campaign. Some officials are concerned that even if a decline in protection merely results in mild or asymptomatic infections, those infected people could still spread the virus and prolong the pandemic.

Any booster policy decision is fraught, officials said, because the administration does not want to undermine public confidence in what have proved to be powerfully effective vaccines. Nor does it want to overvaccinate Americans when many other countries have yet to even begin vaccination campaigns in earnest, increasing the threat of dangerous new variants that could spread to the United States and evade the vaccines.

Some federal officials cast the booster discussions as contingency planning; others suggested boosters for the general population were extremely likely, and the questions were how to give it to them and when.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key White House adviser, said Thursday that officials were busy planning because “sooner or later, you will need a booster.”

-New York Times

Iran imposing general lockdown

TEHRAN — Iranian state media says authorities will impose a six-day “general lockdown” in cities across the country.

The lockdown includes bazars, markets, and public offices, as well as movie theaters, gyms, and restaurants in all Iranian cities. The lockdown begins Monday and will last through Saturday. The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.

Also Saturday, Iran reported 29,700 daily cases and 466 deaths. The pandemic totals stand at 4.3 million confirmed cases and 97,208 confirmed deaths.

Iran remains far behind other countries in vaccinations, with only 3.8 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses.

Many front-line medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran’s locally produced shots, or the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, which may be less effective than other inoculations.

Iran’s government announced its homemade vaccine provides 85 percent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data. Iran also imports Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in January called vaccines from the United States or Great Britain “forbidden.”

-Associated Press

Oregon governor to deploy National Guard to help health care workers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare workers who are being pushed to the brink by a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing, among other things. Troops will be sent to 20 hospitals around Oregon.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units — more than 60 people more than just a day before and nearly double what the number was two weeks ago.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

The Delta variant now makes up 96 percent of all samples tested, up from just 15 percent six weeks ago, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

“The harsh, and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant has changed everything,’’ the governor said.

Oregon, once viewed as a pandemic success story, has seen that progress slip away in recent weeks as the highly contagious Delta variant gains a foothold in counties with lower vaccination rates. The state kept an indoor mask mandate and social distancing rules in place until June 30, shut down restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses repeatedly since March 2020 and had strict indoor capacity limits for businesses long after other states had returned to near-normal.

-Associated Press