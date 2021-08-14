Coronavirus cases grow in some towns south of Boston

Health authorities in the state reported on Saturday that a group of cities and towns located south of Boston have higher positivity rates for coronavirus than the state average.

Massachusetts, like the country, is dealing with a resurgence of cases of coronavirus. The state's 14-day positivity rate was about 2.7%, but numerous towns in Bristol and Plymouth counties and on Cape Cod and the islands are higher than that, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported.

The positivity rate in the city of Fall River is more than twice the state average at 6%, the agency reported. Numerous smaller towns, including Fairhaven, Halifax and Truro, are also more than twice the state average, the agency said.