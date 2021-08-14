fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

US COVID-19 vaccine doses rise to almost 1 million a day amid new surge

By Ian Fisher Bloomberg,Updated August 14, 2021, 52 minutes ago
A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on Thursday, May 13, 2021.Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

The U.S. reported almost 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, the most for a single day since early July, reflecting a faster pace of inoculation as the delta variant spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported almost 991,000 doses given nationwide. That’s more than double a low point of less than 400,000 reached in mid-July.

Several states hit hardest by the recent surge in infections have reported increased vaccinations, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. However, Florida, which broke a record for weekly cases on Friday, reported vaccinations falling week over week.

Almost 60% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose and almost 51% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Advertisement

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.