US COVID-19 vaccine doses rise to almost 1 million a day amid new surge

The U.S. reported almost 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday, the most for a single day since early July, reflecting a faster pace of inoculation as the delta variant spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported almost 991,000 doses given nationwide. That’s more than double a low point of less than 400,000 reached in mid-July.

Several states hit hardest by the recent surge in infections have reported increased vaccinations, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. However, Florida, which broke a record for weekly cases on Friday, reported vaccinations falling week over week.