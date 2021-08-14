Climate report exposes a world on fire and raises calls to action

Dozens of towns across the state — ours included — have recognized this need for local action and have already formed climate action teams, both as civic groups and town committees. If you are reading this letter, you are concerned about climate change. Join your local climate action group, or if there is none, then start one with a few other concerned citizens. Join your local group’s voice with those of others to demand climate action now from our government. This may be the most effective action you can take right now on climate change. Time is not on our side.

The Globe’s headline story on Monday reported that the United Nations panel on climate change had issued its most recent report, and it’s not promising ( ”Scientists issue dire warning on climate,” Page A1, Aug. 9). It is a call for immediate action. The report also says that “action needs to start at the community level.” Here conversations can take place between neighbors to reach a consensus and send a clear and strong signal to our state government: Take swift and effective action now.

Bern Kosicki

Advertisement

Anne Richards

Katherine Cryan-Hicks

Rebecca Gore

The authors are members of the Chelmsford Climate Action Team.

A local parcel of green space that can be saved

Thank you for the timely article “In Hyde Park, fighting for green” (Metro, Aug. 9), published on the same day that the front-page headline proclaimed scientists’ dire warning about the accelerating climate catastrophe.

Seven neighborhood associations in Hyde Park, Mattapan, and Roslindale have conducted an open and inclusive community process around a large development and arrived at a unified position to conserve 14 acres of green space. When the world is on fire, why would we, the residents of Boston, allow the removal of 14 acres of tree canopy to create a new heat island?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Boston Planning and Development Agency has started a public meeting process determined to build something, despite the unanimous opposition of the abutting environmental justice community. It is true that there are complicating factors, e.g., private ownership by Jubilee Church, but a win-win scenario is possible if the city can muster the political will. This parcel was targeted years ago by the city for preservation. Will the city administration take the status quo approach, allowing big capital to hold sway, or will it honor the voice of the community and respond to the climate crisis?

James O. Michel

Hyde Park

Cofounder, Boston Clean Energy Coalition





Biden has to drop the quiet approach

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes it clear that humanity is heading off a cliff unless we stop burning fossil fuels. Though individual actions, such as buying an electric car, installing solar panels, and eating less meat are helpful, these actions alone won’t curtail the impending catastrophe. The only viable solution is bold, uncompromising political action. The fossil fuel-backed Republican party (and a handful of conservative Democrats) need to get out of the way so that the nation can move forward. Following he daily antics of Donald Trump, President Biden assured the nation that he wouldn’t be in the headlines every day. His faithful adherence to that program isn’t working vis-a-vis the climate crisis.

The IPCC report presented him with a major opportunity — obligation, actually — to present a historic speech to the nation. The events of the past year and the publication of the IPCC report are raising public awareness. This is a critical moment. Biden needs to be constantly in the news, sounding the alarm, forcing the hand of those who are either undermining bold action or proposing moderate legislation. Moderation won’t solve an extreme problem.

Advertisement

Michel Dean

Marshfield

Beyond the pep talk

John Kerry is correct that it’s not too late to act, but he offers little more than a pep talk (“The science on climate change is blinking red,” Opinion, Aug. 11). He states that countries must develop “a global clean energy economy” — but he doesn’t say how. So here’s how: Enact a carbon fee and dividend program. Scientists and economists agree that it is the single most effective (and economically just) way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. In addition, border carbon adjustments would level the playing field with countries that may not enact similar legislation.

Please contact your senators and representatives — federal, state, and local — and insist that they pass carbon fee and dividend legislation.

Jonathan Quint

Framingham

An all-encompassing urgency

Climate change is not on a par with other issues. Without significant action, we will face terrible droughts, hunger, and massive migrations. The ocean is heating and acidifying, and marine species are dying. If the permafrost melts, tons of methane will be released, massively compounding the problem, since methane is a potent greenhouse gas.

We need legislation that puts a price on carbon — fossil fuel companies should pay a steadily, rapidly rising price to pollute, thus incentivizing the transition to clean energy. H.R. 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, puts forth this policy, with the revenue being distributed to all Americans and a border adjustment to encourage carbon pricing elsewhere.

Advertisement

Lack of climate action from most of our elected officials is disappointing and incomprehensible. We need to generate the political will, and that starts with all of us. Contact your elected officials often; it’s easy to do so online. State unequivocally that this is your issue. Please vote with the climate in mind.

Judy Palken

Member, Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Northborough

Madagascar offers a sobering example

Re “US must protect climate migrants” (Opinion, Aug. 10): Climate change has also led to repeated drought in Madagascar, placing the African island nation on the brink of famine. Where water once existed is now dried up earth. Farmers simply cannot grow any food.

The United Nations World Food Program says over a million people in Southern Madagascar are in danger of severe hunger. Deadly malnutrition is threatening infants. Children are being forced to drop out of school to help their families search for food.

We need to provide food aid to the suffering people of Madagascar while addressing climate change. You can help by donating to the World Food Program, Save the Children, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, and other charities fighting hunger in Madagascar.

With enough donations, infants can receive life-saving nutrition support and children can get school meals so they don’t have to drop out.

Advertisement

William Lambers

Cincinnati

The author partnered with the United Nations World Food Program to edit the book “Ending World Hunger.”

If they have kids, what kind of future will they face?

Thanks to Sabrina Shankman for this analysis of climate impacts both globally and in our coastal region (”Shifting alarm into action,” Page A1, Aug. 10). As my wife and I consider children, these impacts are something we have discussed over dinner. Will our grandchildren be able to play baseball on a summer day? Will there be fireflies left to see at night? Our dinner was ample — will they have enough food at their table?

I wish I could say we were confident that the United States and other governments will bring this catastrophe under control, but we’re not. The last aggressive climate legislation Congress voted on (our own then-Representative Ed Markey’s bill) was all the way back in 2009, and it died in the Senate. More than 10 years later, there are some strong carbon pricing bills in the House, including the America’s Clean Future Act and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, but we need the Senate to deliver.

I spend much of my days working to get meaningful climate legislation passed. It’s tiresome, especially after seeing the problem grow and go unaddressed year after year. But we want kids, so I have to believe a better future is possible — I just have to.

Craig Thompson

Web Developer for Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Jamaica Plain

Grieving for a town

Last week, the Globe reported on a wildfire that swept through Greenville, Calif., destroying buildings dating back to the Gold Rush (“Wildfire levels historic town,” Page A1, Aug. 6). My great grandparents were among the original pioneer families settling Greenville, my mother’s parents were born there, as was she in 1909. They were gold miners and blacksmiths. When we were last there, the town was celebrating its pioneer past; the walking tour included my grandfather Robert “Burt” Boyden’s blacksmith shop on Main Street. That building and everything else on Main Street is now gone. Perhaps the horseshoes embedded in the concrete sidewalk remain. Most likely, my grandparents’ 125-year-old home is ashes as well. I don’t know whether the fire reached the Greenville Cemetery, where my great grandparents, grandparents, parents, and my nephew are all buried, and where there is space for me. Such gorgeous country — mountain valley surrounded by the heavily forested Sierra Nevadas. I grieve for a lost town that had held 150 years of family history. The climate crisis is destroying our future — and our past.

Mary Ann Millsap

Milton