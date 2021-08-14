Compromise on the infrastructure bill is a path forward for Congress and America

The coronavirus pandemic has directed a spotlight across the full scope of America’s depleted infrastructure. To keep the country competitive, the United States will need to make major investments in both hard assets (i.e. transportation and broadband) and softer infrastructure, including paid medical and family leave and child care. But while the Biden administration and both houses of Congress are working to address this challenge, disagreements about what should be in the final package have become increasingly heated. At issue now is whether hyper-partisanship will derail the entire effort.

There’s no substitute for getting opposing sides to sit down and work through controversies face-to-face, as happened in the case of the bipartisan effort that recently passed the Senate. It allows people with divergent points of view to bring their ideas and concerns to the table, and find common ground. However if the nature of the change is too much to be pursued all at once, it’s best to step back and agree to manageable chunks.

I would probably have prioritized child care subsidies. Parents without good daycare options can’t go to work, and that has profound implications both for the broader economy and for that individual family’s budget. Yet there’s nothing in the bipartisan infrastructure package now before the House to address this challenge. The question then is whether advocates like me who support other proposals to boost growth and prosperity should support this bill. My answer is an unequivocal yes.

Those of us concerned about economic growth and inequality cannot afford to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. While this bill might not include every wise proposal — Senate Democrats shifted child care to their $3.5 trillion budget bill where it’s believed to have a greater chance of passing — the infrastructure bill boasts a raft of constructive provisions. Recent studies, for example, have pointed to evidence that lead pipes play an outsized role in upending a child’s academic and subsequent professional achievements. This bill would eliminate lead pipes throughout the country. And if the alternative to passing this bipartisan bill is to pass nothing —and an honest look at Washington gridlock over the last two decades suggests that’s probable — Congress should take the bird in hand.

While the news coverage centers squarely on the political dimensions of this debate — who is leaning for and against final passage — the real story is in the underlying text. Take, for example, the question of broadband funding. Nearly 140,000 Massachusetts residents don’t have access, this bill would allocate $100 million toward connecting them. More than that, 19 percent of Massachusetts families would be eligible for a broadband subsidy. Given the realities of the last 18 months when COVID-19 required students learn from home, it’s vitally important to ensure every young person can see and interact with their teacher from afar. And that’s just one of many substantive examples.

In an era where our elected officials are so divided — at a moment when so many of us have been drawn into the temptation to view politics as a battle between us and them — we can’t lose sight of the fact that ideas that survive compromise between people with different points of view have staying power. The fact that this roster of ideas — provisions to address deteriorating roads and bridges, railways, transit systems, power grids, water pipes and, of course, telecommunication wires — has earned the support of leaders with very different governing philosophies suggests that they are well considered.

If Washington rejects this bill — if those who support more of different provisions succeed in derailing this effort — Congress may not have another opportunity to make any of these crucial investments. But if it moves forward on this agreement and builds momentum, members may create momentum to tackle future challenges in a bipartisan way — including a more expansive child care subsidy.

Within an institution as persistently gridlocked as Congress has recently proven to be, we cannot let an opportunity for rare progress slip through our fingers. No matter what any individual public official might want included in the bill, those empowered to cast ballots on Capitol Hill should support final passage.

Cathy Minehan is managing director of Arlington Advisory Partners. She is former president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and former dean of the School of Management of Simmons College.