Beverly falls in American Legion World Series, faces must-win game on Sunday

While Clark, a rising sophomore at Salve Regina, pitched well in the first inning, he struggled uncharacteristically through the next three in a 6-3 loss to Midland (Mich.), in the second game of pool play.

The Beverly Post 331 ace was about to take the mound to start his team’s second game of the American Legion World Series when a lightning delay pushed the first pitch back 30 minutes, which came on the heels of an earlier 30-minute delay in Shelby, N.C.

The loss drops Beverly to 1-1 and into a four-way tie in the four-team “Stripes” division. Beverly needs to beat 2019 national champion Idaho Falls (Idaho) Sunday night (7:30 p.m.) to advance to Monday’s semifinals.

Clark, who gave up eight hits and walked three, needed 107 pitches to get through four innings as Michigan scored five two-out runs. The decisive hit was a two-run, two-out triple off the bat of Griffin Clark that broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fourth.

Despite managing just five hits, the Beverly bats kept pace early, tying the game after deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 thanks to six walks and four hit batsmen. Beverly has 11 walks and nine hit batsmen in its two games.

Jake Miano kept Beverly within striking distance with three innings of scoreless relief. Beverly threatened in the sixth when Nick Fox (1 for 3, RBI) was hit by a pitch and Will Foglietta (1 for 1, RBI) walked, but Michigan reliever Lane Kloha worked out of the two-on, no-outs jam with the help of a failed sacrifice bunt.

The game ended when Beverly third basemen Lee Pacheco was thrown out at home trying to score from second on a single to left by Fox. Beverly also had a runner thrown out at third trying to tag up in the fourth inning.