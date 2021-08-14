On Chris Sale’s return to mound, Red Sox bats give him plenty of support in another rout of Orioles

Sale made his season debut for the Red Sox in what has been a long journey back to the mound he calls home. For a Sox game that normally wouldn’t garner much attention against an opponent on pace for 108 losses, Sale certainly made it the draw.

It was 3:39 p.m. Saturday. Fenway wasn’t quite filled yet. Fans were still trickling in for the Red Sox’ afternoon contest against the Orioles. Cheers rang out, however, from the fans who already found their seats. It had been two years and a day since they had seen their ace.

Chris Sale stepped out of the dugout and made his way toward the outfield grass.

In the Sox’ 16-2 drubbing of the Orioles, Sale worked across five innings and struck out eight. He allowed six hits, two of which were back-to-back homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third. Sale left a changeup over the heart of the plate to Hays for a homer to left. Then Mancini popped Sale on a two-seamer middle-in.

Sale dialed his fastball as high as 96 m.p.h. on the gun. The first time came when he struck out Anthony Santander on an elevated heater to end the first inning. Sale’s fastball didn’t have the youthfulness that fans have come to know, but that’s typical for a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, Sale indicated leading up to his start that he would depend more on location than velocity, and he stuck to that. He threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes. He leaned heavily on his two-seamer, and as Sale worked you could see his brain was, too, dialing it back when he needed, then ramping it up when necessary.

Sale got the decision as the Red Sox won back-to-back games for the first time since July 25-26 against the Yankees and Blue Jays.

The Sox tagged the Orioles for four runs in the first frame, highlighted by a Rafael Devers three-run homer into the right field bleachers. Until a Devers strikeout in the fifth, the Sox’ first four batters were 11 for 11 with seven RBIs. Bobby Dalbec hit two homers in a game for the first time in his big league career, giving him three in two games. The Red Sox belted five homers total, including a J.D. Martinez three-run shot in the fifth and a Hunter Renfroe solo home run in the eighth.

Alex Verdugo finished 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Xander Bogaerts was 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs. Devers, Martinez, Dalbec and Kiké Hernández had a pair of hits each as the Red Sox finished with 17.

Hirokazu Sawamura took over for Sale in the sixth inning, pitching a scoreless frame, followed by Hansel Robles, Austin Davis and Martín Pérez.

