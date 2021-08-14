Christian Vázquez back in lineup but Red Sox could use platoon at catcher down the stretch

Vázquez has had a forgettable season so far — at least at the plate. Vázquez had a breakout year in 2019, batting .276 with a .798 OPS to go along with 23 homers. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Vázquez hit .283 with seven homers and an .801 OPS.

Christian Vázquez was activated off the bereavement list for Saturday’s afternoon game with the Orioles.

Vázquez was in the lineup and behind the plate for Chris Sale’s first appearance in two years. But manager Alex Cora intimated that Vázquez isn’t the clear-cut starting catcher moving forward. Instead, there will likely be a platoon between Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki.

“Christian is still a great catcher,” Cora said before Saturday’s game. “He’s a good defensive catcher. He’s done an amazing job. But offensively he hasn’t been the guy that swung the bat in ‘19 or even last year.”

Cora said one aspect of Vázquez’s game that has been surprising this year is his lack of production against lefthanders. Vázquez came into Saturday with a .212 batting average against lefthanders compared to .277 vs. righthanders.

“It’s weird because he used to rake against lefties,” Cora said. “There’s value in his defense. There’s a value in his calling games and we still believe in him. And like I’ve been saying all along where he hits line drives, he becomes a good hitter.”

Cora has raved about Plawecki’s knack for putting together quality at-bats and his ability to put the ball in play. In the Red Sox’ comeback win against the Yankees on July 25, for example, Cora employed Plawecki as an eighth-inning pinch hitter against sinkerballer Zack Britton. Plawecki got the runner in from third on a groundout to shortstop Gleyber Torres.

Beyond that, Plawecki has been productive at the plate, hitting .312 in 43 games.

“Kevin has done an amazing job,” Cora said. “Not only swinging the bat, but handling the pitching staff, and we’ll see how it goes. There are matchups that we feel they’re favorable or better for Kevin and then Christian and there’s matches that we feel more comfortable with Christian than Kevin.”

A day of rest

Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup Saturday just to give him a day off his feet.

He’s been getting tons of reps at first during pregame and the Sox will put him there when they feel he’s ready. On days Schwarber doesn’t play, the Sox will look to get him even more reps at the position, Cora said.

Schwarber will likely be the DH Sunday and for one — or both — games of Tuesday’s doubleheader vs. the Yankees.

Brasier working way back

Ryan Brasier made his second rehab appearance for Triple A Worcester Friday and lasted just two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on five hits against Syracuse. But Cora isn’t worried about the reliever, who he hopes can make an impact at the big league level this year.

“I think the stuff was the same,” said Cora. “That’s part of the process. That’s part of rehab assignments. The numbers that we got were good.”

Brasier will likely be back on the hill Sunday and is on target for a return soon.

Roster moves

To make room for Sale and Vázquez, Yacksel Rios and Connor Wong were optioned to Triple A Worcester … Xander Bogaerts made his 1,000th career start at shortstop … J.D. Martinez reached 10 years of service time.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.