In the end, there was no need to worry about the US men’s basketball team

Was I worried? Maybe a little. Australia, I could halfway understand, but Nigeria ? Yes, Nigeria had seven players drawing NBA paychecks at one time or another, but name one. What I did know from experience is that over the years Nigeria has had some nice raw talent (You may have heard of a guy named Olajuwon), but what it never seemed to have was decent coaching. And now it was in the hands of Mike Brown, a man with a pair of 60-win NBA seasons on his résumé. So, OK, Nigeria is perhaps better than usual. But losing to Nigeria was still a jolt.

You panicked. Don’t lie. You saw your national basketball team lose exhibition games to the likes of Nigeria and Australia, and you said, “Where are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden when we need them?” And then it was, “Who the heck is Keldon Johnson?”

What you had to realize was that Team USA had just been thrown together and wouldn’t be whole until the arrival of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker, who were busy competing for an NBA championship at the time. Later events proved how needed this trio was.

Advertisement

After digesting those surprising results, I surmised that the truth was the competition we would face in Tokyo was not all that imposing. We all know there are wonderful international players in the NBA, including such players as the regular-season and Finals MVPs, a couple of skillful large fellows who go by the names of Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Fortunately, neither of these men would be in Tokyo. Now, there was a third player of great prominence who would be: Slovenia’s Luka Doncic.

There was no team in the competition as good as the Spanish clubs that lost to us in the gold medal games in Beijing and London. Yes, the vaunted Gasol brothers were still around, but Pau is 41 and “little” brother Marc (Yeah, right) is 36. It turned out the Spaniard to fear was Ricky Rubio, the much-traveled (he was actually traded during the Olympics) onetime prodigy who first got my attention as a surprisingly poised 17-year-old in the 2008 Beijing Games. He has made his NBA living as a distributor, having us wondering where that 38-point game against Team USA came from.

Advertisement

The only reason I was a bit concerned was an odd one. I wasn’t entirely sure we had the right coach.

It is practically NBA heresy to question the hallowed Gregg Popovich. This is a five-time NBA championship coach, after all. It is a given that in ranking NBA coaches, you start with Pop and then draw a line, allowing the arguments to begin. Believe me, I have long been a proper Popovich cult follower.

But Pop has his Way, and it’s not exactly being cuddly. I doubted that, unlike, say, Chuck Daly with the Dream Team, he could shift the proper gears. The most important thing with these All-Star aggregations is not mastery of the X’s and O’s, although that is certainly needed at times. It’s providing a comfort zone. I wondered if a more nurturing coaching type would have been better suited. You know, Ty Lue, or perhaps even our old friend Doc Rivers.

Thankfully, I was wrong, and happily so. Pop knew what was going on, and he made the appropriate adjustments. We kept getting better and better, and that’s all that mattered.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant was the star for Team USA, which likely would've struggled to win gold without him. Ezra Shaw/Getty

If there was one giant individual takeaway from the Olympics, it was that it was a very good thing Kevin Durant signed on to The Cause. He didn’t have to. He has paid his dues, performing admirably in Beijing and London. He was the team’s only truly indispensable man. At 32, he is at the peak of his career, and I think it’s becoming a fairly common notion that with LeBron an injury-riddled 36, Durant is now the best practitioner of the basketball art on this particular planet. Given his enigmatic personality, a lot of people will have a hard time acknowledging his primacy. But you’ve got to get beyond personality. This man can really play.

I mentioned those reinforcements. A case can be made that we might not have prevailed without Booker or Holiday, either. Booker, along with Jayson Tatum, supplied some needed scoring behind Durant. If Durant got the award for Best Actor, my nominee for Best Supporting was Holiday, whose defense was superb. I must admit that until this season I was unaware of his stature in the league as a defensive player. I was told by someone with the proper credentials that Holiday is, without question, the premier backcourt defender in the league, and this was on display in the Olympics.

I beg you not to take our current success for granted. There was a time in the not-too-distant past when, following the Olympic debacle in Athens (2004) and the Word Championship humiliation in Tokyo (2006), USA Basketball was the champion of nothing. Jerry Colangelo was given charge of our program, and the first thing he did was hire Mike Krzyzewski as our coach. It helped that LeBron and Kobe Bryant, stung by the basic snubbing they were subjected to by previous coach Larry Brown, made a commitment to get the USA back to where we all think it belongs. We have been on the right path ever since.

Advertisement

Basketball is the No. 2 international game. Great players can be found on six continents. But it’s still reassuring to know that no one has as many good players as the good ol’ US of A. I mean, hey, it’s our game.

That’s four golds in a row. But the bar is still waaaay up there, guys. Our women have seven in a row.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com. Follow Bob on Boston.com at Globe 10.0.