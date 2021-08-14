Game 119: Chris Sale makes first start since 2019; Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

Boston’s ace will make his first start since August 2019 - exactly two years and one day later - wrapping up a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery and making his long-awaited return at just the right time.

The Red Sox host the Orioles on Saturday, and all eyes will be on the mound: Chris Sale is back.

The struggling Sox got things clicking offensively again on Friday, routing the Orioles, 8-1, to open a weekend series at Fenway.

Sale will face Baltimore righthander Jorge López, who has had mixed results against the Sox this season. López allowed only a single earned run in 5 2/3 innings against Boston on May 10, but was chased after four innings and seven earned runs back on April 11.

Lineups

ORIOLES (38-76): TBA

Pitching: RHP Jorge López (3-12, 5.75 ERA)

RED SOX (67-51): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (-, 0.00 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Sale: Franco 1-5, Hays 0-3, Mancini 10-25, Martin 0-5, Mullins 0-3, Santander 1-4, Severino 1-6, Wynns 0-3

Red Sox vs. López: Bogaerts 2-7, Cordero 1-4, Dalbec 0-4, Devers 2-4, Hernández 2-3, Martinez 4-9, Plawecki 1-3, Renfroe 1-3, Schwarber 2-3, Verdugo 3-7

Stat of the day: With 33 stolen bases and a 65 percent success rate, the Red Sox are third-worst in baseball in both categories.

Notes: Despite Friday’s win, Boston remains five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East after a 4-12 stretch ... The Orioles have lost nine in a row, their second-longest losing streak of the season after 14 straight defeats in May ... Cedric Mullins has been the lone bright spot for Baltimore, extending his hitting streak to a career-long 20 games with a first-inning single as part of the series opener ... Sale has dominated the Orioles in his career, with an 8-2 record and a 2.57 ERA with 13.2 strikeouts per 9 innings in 20 career appearances against Baltimore.

