How Rajai Davis is looking to impact baseball after a 14-year major league career

Davis is one of four former players working for Major League Baseball’s on-field operations staff. He took the position in February believing his voice needed to be heard in the commissioner’s office.

Rajai Davis was the 1,134th player taken in the 2001 draft. He turned that opportunity into a 14-year career in the majors that included one of the most memorable home runs in World Series history.

“Former players bring a different perspective,” Davis said when he visited Fenway Park this past week. “That was something they were lacking.”

When Chris Young left MLB to become general manager of the Texas Rangers, the league added Davis, Raul Ibañez, and Joe Martinez to its staff.

Another former player is expected to be hired soon.

“That’s been an intentional development and one that’s been fantastic, honestly,” executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword said.

For years, the commissioner’s office was seen by players, coaches, and managers as a Manhattan monolith with little feel for the day-to-day issues of uniformed personnel.

That started to shift during Joe Torre’s tenure as executive vice president of baseball operations, which ran from 2011-20. Now the league has Ibañez and former Marlins GM Michael Hill as senior vice presidents under Sword.

Davis and Gregor Blanco are senior directors in on-field operations. Martinez works under vice president of baseball economics Reed McPhail.

The league also hired Theo Epstein as a consultant for on-field issues, in particular rule changes to improve the pace and quality of play.

Davis has a hand in many of the same issues.

“We homed in on Rajai as someone who had a very successful career and was well-connected across the game,” Sword said. “He had a very strong interest in having a seat at the table in the discussions about how the game should look and the future of baseball. He was very motivated to give back.”

Davis has spent much of his time mentoring young players and visiting big league teams to bring their opinions back to the commissioner’s office.

“I wanted to stay in the game and be connected so I could affect the game in a positive manner,” said Davis, who works out of his home in southeastern Connecticut. “I feel like MLB has made that commitment to us playing that role.”

Retired outfielder Rajai Davis is working with MLB executives to get more young Black athletes involved in baseball. Bruce Kluckhohn

Davis also works with other executives on solving the issue of getting more young Black athletes involved in baseball.

MLB has made inroads with grassroots programs that have produced draft picks, but there’s more work to be done.

“We’re getting feedback from their prospective. It’s definitely a process,” Davis said. “We have to find a way to get more athletes who look like myself interested in baseball instead of losing them to other sports.

“I want to help find a solution. Opportunity is the biggest thing. You need some money to play baseball and some kids don’t have it.”

Davis knows where an opportunity can lead. He hit a stunning two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning to tie Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

The Cubs came back to take a two-run lead in the 10th inning. Davis drove in a run with two outs in the bottom of the inning before Chicago finally won the game.

Davis played for the Red Sox in 2017 and retired after the ‘19 season.

“I wanted to get back involved and was glad MLB agreed,” he said. “I like what I’m doing and we’ll see where it leads. They’re listening.”

Sword said Davis and the other former players have allowed MLB to make decisions that better serve the interests of active players.

“There’s no replacement for game experience,” he said.

MISSING PIECE

These Red Sox also needed a starter

Despite Chris Sale's impending return, Chaim Bloom needed to move for another starter at the deadline. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

We’re more than two weeks past the trade deadline and Chaim Bloom’s decision not to supplement the Red Sox pitching staff beyond acquiring untrustworthy relievers Austin Davis and Hansel Robles looks like a potentially fatal mistake.

In 2013, Ben Cherington went the other way. He helped put together a three-team, seven-player deal that landed Jake Peavy in Boston.

Cherington correctly gauged that Xander Bogaerts was the shortstop of the future and traded Jose Iglesias to make the deal happen.

Peavy went 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts for the Sox. The Sox were 5-5 in those games. It may not sound like much, but the Sox needed a reliable starter with Clay Buchholz on the injured list and Peavy gave them good innings.

He was 32 at the time, a bit worn down and well past his All-Star days. But Peavy’s arrival was a sign the Sox believed in what their players had accomplished to that point.

The 2021 Sox needed their version of Peavy. They didn’t get it and a collapse followed.

That Chris Sale was coming back is no excuse. His first start came 15 days after the trade deadline and on several occasions in July, Bloom said Sale’s return wasn’t necessarily a solution.

“He’s part of the picture, obviously. We need to factor that in, and we need to consider him,” Bloom said on July 22 when asked about the rotation. “But I don’t think that just because he’s coming back we sit there with our arms folded and say, ‘We’re good.’ ”

But ultimately, that’s what they did. The Sox have time to recover, but their rotation remains thin.

Catcher Christian Vázquez - hardly fleet of foot - leads the Sox with eight stolen bases as Boston has swiped the third-fewest bags of any team in baseball. Cole Burston/Getty

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ The Sox have an issue with stolen bases.

They went into the weekend 33 of 51, a 65 percent success rate. Opponents were 71 of 87 (81 percent).

The Sox were last in the American League in steals and steal percentage and second in steals allowed to the White Sox, who had five more.

Teams generally feel that 75 percent is a minimum success rate. Otherwise, you’re giving away too many outs.

▪ Many Sox fans lamented the loss of outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. But it hasn’t been much of a loss this year.

Benintendi has missed 27 games with Kansas City and hit .253 with a modest .714 OPS. He’s been a league-average hitter since 2019.

Bradley is having the worst offensive season of his career in Milwaukee, hitting .180 with a .550 OPS. He has fallen out of the lineup but has managed an 0.1 WAR because of his fielding.

Betts has an .899 OPS for the Dodgers but is back on the injured list with a hip issue that may require surgery after the season. Betts has missed 30 games already this year.

▪ Sox pitchers have made Tampa Bay rookie Wander Franco look like an All-Star. The 20-year-old has hit .324 with a 1.087 OPS, six extra-base hits, and 11 RBIs in nine games against the Sox.

In 29 games against other teams, Franco has hit .219 with a .621 OPS, six extra-base hits, and 11 RBIs.

ETC.

A connection to a catch

The Rays' Jordan Luplow has a familial connection to Fenway Park. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Jordan Luplow has played only three games at Fenway Park over the course of his five seasons in the majors, one with the Indians in 2019 and two with the Rays this past week.

But it’s a ballpark he feels a special connection to because of the one greatest catches ever made.

On June 27, 1963, his great uncle, Al Luplow, of the Cleveland Indians made a leaping backhanded catch while falling into the home bullpen to steal a home run from Dick Williams in the eighth inning.

The game, played before a crowd of only 6,497, wasn’t televised. The only evidence of the catch were grainy newspaper photos and artist renderings.

“The ball was actually over the fence when I caught it,” Luplow told the Globe after the game. “As soon as it hit my glove my knees hit the fence and I flipped over.”

Wrote Harold Kaese: “It was the best catch of a ball over a fence I have ever seen at Fenway Park.”

Sox pitcher Dick Stuart told the Globe’s Will McDonough that had Willie Mays or Jimmy Piersall made the catch, it would have gone down as the greatest in history.

“But Al Luplow made the catch and who’s Al Luplow, just another ballplayer,” Stuart said.

Luplow, who was a football star at Michigan State, played parts of seven seasons in the majors, hitting .235. He died in 2017 when Jordan was a rookie with the Pirates.

“We never met. It just never happened. My family was on the West Coast, and he was in Michigan,” Jordan said. “When I started getting traction in pro ball, I wanted to meet him, but he passed away.

“I wish I had met him. It’s super cool we both played baseball.”

Jordan first heard about his great uncle’s catch in 2013 after Torii Hunter tumbled into the bullpen trying in vain to catch a home run by David Ortiz in the ALCS.

“I had no idea until then,” Jordan said. “It’s amazing to think he did that at Fenway.”

The catch was something Williams never forgot.

“He had a lot of scrapbooks and I remember that catch being in there,” said his son, Rick, a professional scout with the Angels. “There were photos showing how he made it.”

Williams was a righthanded pull hitter who didn’t often hit home runs the other way. He nearly did, but Luplow pulled it back.

“It was something he talked about from time to time,” Rick Williams said. “It was one of those plays.”

Extra bases

Thursday's Field of Dreams game was a resounding success for the league. JOHNNY MILANO/NYT

The Field of Dreams game on Thursday was an inspired production by Major League Baseball. Kevin Costner greeting the players as they came out of the cornfield surely tugged at the heart of every good baseball fan. According to Fox, it was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 2005. MLB is committed to staging the game again in 2022. It would make sense to give all the teams in the Midwest a chance to host it at least once and at that point the sentimentality will likely have run its course. Manager David Ross let it slip that the Cubs will be involved next season and it’s probably no coincidence they host the Cardinals from Aug. 22-25. Tim Anderson’s walkoff home run in the game was the 15th hit by a White Sox player against the Yankees. As baseball historian Doug Kerns pointed out, the first was by Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1919. In the movie, Costner plays an Iowa farmer who builds a field that attracts the ghost of Jackson and eventually the seven other members of the 1919 Black Sox. You really can’t make this stuff up … Nelson Cruz wanted to keep No. 23 when he joined the Rays and pitching coach Kyle Snyder handed it over, which is customary for coaches. Less customary was Cruz arriving at the visitors’ clubhouse at Fenway Park on Tuesday and presenting Snyder with a Rolex in appreciation. Snyder said it wasn’t necessary, but Cruz insisted … The Dodgers were 1-12 in extra-inning games going into the weekend with five of the losses in division games … Watch out for the Reds, who could sneak by the Padres for a wild-card spot. Cincinnati is scheduled to play 25 of its final 44 games against the Cubs, Nationals, Marlins, and Pirates. “They’re as dangerous as anybody offensively, including the Dodgers,” a scout said. “Joey Votto hitting for power again changed everything for them.” … All 13 pitchers who were on Toronto’s Opening Day roster have been on the injured list, optioned, or released this season … The Giants honored longtime coach Ron Wotus for having been involved in 2,000 wins during his career. Wotus, who is from Colchester, Conn., has been with the Giants since 1991 and joined the major league staff in 1998. He has coached under Dusty Baker, Felipe Alou, Bruce Bochy, and Gabe Kapler … Chris Davis took a page from Dustin Pedroia and announced his retirement on Thursday. His salary will count against the luxury tax for the final time next season, but the Orioles do not otherwise have any guaranteed contracts in 2022 … The Dodgers, who already have used 32 pitchers this season, traded a player to be named later for Royals lefthander Danny Duffy and have since put him on the 60-day injured list. Duffy cannot return until Sept. 15, so he may only give the Dodgers a handful of appearances. The Dodgers also have Cole Hamels working his way back and signed former Angels righthanded reliever Nick Tropeano to a minor league deal to see if he has anything left … It says a lot about how baseball is being played that Tom Seaver’s record of striking out 10 consecutive batters stood from 1970-2020 and has been matched this season by Aaron Nola and Corbin Burnes. When Burnes struck out 10 Cubs in a row on Wednesday, all were swinging strikeouts and he threw just 41 pitches. There was a time when hitters were embarrassed to strike out. Now they happily trade a series of whiffs for a home run … Brett Phillips of the Rays went four-plus seasons without a grand slam then hit three in a span of 19 plate appearances from July 29 to Aug. 11 … Through Thursday, the Rays were 12th in the AL with a .236 batting average and first in strikeouts. But they also were second in runs, third in home runs, and second in walks … According to the Elias Sports Bureau, when the Yankees beat the Royals, 8-6, in 11 innings on Tuesday, it marked the first time in major league history that both teams scored in the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th innings of a game … Happy 81st birthday to Jose Santiago, who was 33-23 with a 3.42 ERA for the Red Sox from 1966-70. The righthander is best known for going 12-4 with a 3.59 ERA for the Impossible Dream Sox of 1967, appearing in 50 games and making 11 starts. Santiago came up big down the stretch of the regular season, beating the Orioles with a complete game on Sept. 22 and then stopping the Twins in a must-win Game 161 at Fenway. Santiago pitched well in Game 1 of the World Series in a loss against Bob Gibson and even hit a home run. But he didn’t get out of the first inning of Game 4. Once his playing career ended, Santiago became heavily involved in amateur baseball in Puerto Rico and was a constant presence around the island’s winter league in different capacities. Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows Santiago well. “He’s a good person, very happy,” Cora said. “He makes everyone around him feel comfortable. He’s somebody that we really care about.” Santiago remains very proud of his home run off Gibson. “He’s lets you know about it every time,” Cora said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.