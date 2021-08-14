Justin Fields rallies Bears in preseason debut

In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn’t picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.

Fields rallied Chicago from a 13-0 deficit Saturday in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Once rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.

With Soldier Field fans chanting “Let’s Go Fields,” the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime, but he needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields’ TD pass came after he had scrambled 21 yards for a first-down conversion.

The Bears put away the win with Brian Johnson’s 44-yard field goal after a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.

The passing of Jacoby Brissette and Tua Tagovailoa staked the Dolphins to their early lead.

Brissette threw a 23-yard TD pass to Salvon Ahmed and Jason Sanders had field goals of 21 and 35 yards in the first half.

Tagovailoa, who started for Miami, found tight end Mike Gesicke for a 50-yard completion to set up the 21-yard field goal. Tagovailoa went 8 of 11 for 99 yards. Brissette was 6 of 10 for 67 yards.

Bills owners willing to play share of stadium cost

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium.

“When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, (the Pegulas) have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Raccuia’s comments are the team’s first public statement since discussions with state and county officials on the team’s future home opened two months ago. The statement is aimed at ending speculation the Bills want taxpayers to pay the entire cost.

How the costs will be split is unclear, and to be determined in negotiations, which are expected to resume once Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as New York governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week.

Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock sharp in Broncos win

Drew Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition for Denver’s open quarterback competition. Teddy Bridgewater was sharp, too, and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 afternoon in their exhibition opener.

Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return after a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond.

K.J. Hamler had 105 receiving yards, including an 80-yard catch, sprint and score from Lock on the first play after a safety against the Vikings. Trinity Benson had two touchdowns, one from each of the quarterbacks vying to be the starter for September.

Lock, entering his third year with Denver, took the first turn and finished 5 for 7. Bridgewater, acquired by new general manager George Paton in an offseason trade with Carolina, was 7 for 9 for 74 yards. Head coach Vic Fangio has already promised to flip the order for the next game.

Matt Prater 47-yard FG lifts Cardinals over Cowboys

Rookie Zaven Collins looked comfortable as Arizona’s middle linebacker, Matt Prater booted game-tying and game-winning field goals, and the Cardinals rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game late Friday night.

Collins — who was the No. 16 overall pick in April’s draft — pulled down Tony Pollard for a 2-yard loss on the game’s opening drive to spark an encouraging night from Arizona’s defense. The linebacker is expected to pair with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to anchor the middle of the defense this season.

“For the plays that we got, I thought we executed pretty efficiently as a defense,” Collins said.

Prater made a 47-yard field goal as time expired to win the game. That followed a 48-yarder that he made with 1:51 remaining in the fourth to tie it at 16-all. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league 15 years and spent the last seven with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Cardinals during the offseason.

“He’s been doing that for years in big, big games,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “We’re all thrilled with him. He takes his craft very seriously.”

Ben DiNucci threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith midway through the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a 16-13 lead. DiNucci played in three games for the Cowboys last season, starting one.

“We have a lot to clean up,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “A lot of our young guys played a ton of football, so it will be great video to evaluate.”

It was the first preseason game for the Cardinals and second for the Cowboys, who lost to the Steelers 16-3 in the Hall of Fame game last week.



