Kevin Newman’s four doubles tie major league record, lead Pirates over Brewers

“You grow up as a kid and your dream is to play in the major leagues,” said Newman, who came into the game hitting just .218. “Coming off the field, someone told me I was part of a major league record and that’s really something. It’s something you dream about. It’s an honor.”

Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.

Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers, 14-4, Saturday in Pittsburgh to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.

Newman’s third double drove in two to spark a six-run fifth that included Bryan Reynolds’s two-run homer. That outburst broke the game open, giving the Pirates a 12-4 lead.

The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.

Rookie Hoy Park had three of the Pirates’ 19 hits. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Reynolds, Rodolfo Castro and Gregory Polanco added two hits each. Hayes, Jacob Stallings and Newman had two RBIs apiece.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo and Hayes added RBIs in the big fifth.

Chasen Shreve (1-0) struck out the side in the fifth.

Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3⅓ innings. He lost for just the second time to the Pirates in eight career decisions.

“This is a guy who knows how to pitch,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “The second time through (the batting order), we were able to recalibrate ourselves, get some good swings and do some positive things.”

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson remained winless in three starts since being acquired from Atlanta in a trade July 30. He was charged with four runs in four innings while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth that tied it at 4. Manny Pina also had two hits for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which ended a four-game winning streak along with a 10-game road winning streak inside the division.

“We did a nice job offensively the first four innings, gave ourselves a shot and then things kind of got out of hand,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Just move on.”

The Pirates answered Taylor’s blast with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to move in front 6-4. Pinch-hitter John Nogowski and Hayes hit RBI single.

A four-run third inning helped the Pirates wipe out a 3-0 deficit. Stallings’s two-run infield single capped the inning that included Hoy’s RBI single and a run-producing groundout by Colin Moran.

Kolten Wong led off a game with a home run for the sixth time in his career and the Brewers extended their advantage to 3-0 in the third when they scored on a wild pitch by Wilson and a single by Pina.

The game was a makeup of Friday night’s rainout.

Adrian Beltre was to be inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame on Saturday. Ted S. Warren

Rangers honor Beltre, public address announcer

Much of what Adrian Beltre now hears about his Hall of Fame-caliber career comes from his son, a baseball fanatic who grew up in the Texas Rangers clubhouse during his father’s last eight big league seasons.

“When AJ [Adrian Jr.] sees stuff like that, I can see in his face that he’s proud, which just makes me emotional,” Beltre said. “And I always try to be humble with him and kind of teach how to be, you know, hungry for what you want, but stay humble.”

The four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman, who retired in 2018 after 21 big league seasons, will be inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He went to his only World Series in 2011, his first season in Texas, and joined MLB’s 3,000-hit club in a Rangers home game in 2017 at their old stadium across the street.

Beltre and Chuck Morgan, in his 38th season as the public address announcer for the Rangers spanning three different stadiums, will be the 23rd and 24th inductees in the team’s Hall of Fame since the first class in 2003.

The Rangers retired Beltre’s No. 29 jersey two years ago, in their last season at Globe Life Park before moving last season into the new Globe Life Field with a retractable roof. His first time on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be for the Class of 2024.

Beltre expects AJ, who was 4 when his father signed with Texas and turns 15 next month, to enjoy the moment the most of anyone in his family. But his wife, Sandra, and their two daughters (ages 17 and 10) were also excited about the latest celebration of his time in Texas.

“It means a lot to them,” said Beltre, who planned to speak from the heart instead of having a prepared speech for the ceremony before a game against Oakland.

Beltre had 3,166 career hits (17th in baseball history) while hitting .286 with 477 home runs. His 2,759 games at third base are second only to Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.

Morgan debuted as the Rangers PA man in the 1983 season opener at old Arlington Stadium, and hasn’t missed a game since — though he spent the 2002 season with the Kansas City Royals. He will work his 3,059th consecutive regular-season game right after the pregame ceremony.