No Carles Gil, no problem for the Revolution in 2-1 win over Toronto

Carles Gil might be a top candidate for the MLS most valuable player award, but the Revolution proved they can win without him, taking a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC Saturday night, improving their unbeaten streak to seven games.

For the second successive game, Gustavo Bou scored the deciding goal off a penalty kick, converting in the 82d-minute at BMO Field in Toronto. The Revolution (13-3-4, 43 points), who play host to D.C. United on Wednesday, have a 2-0-1 record since Gil (muscle injury) was injured July 31.

Tajon Buchanan, playing for the first time as a professional in his hometown, opened the scoring in the 20th minute and helped set up the tiebreaking goal. Buchanan headed in a DeJuan Jones cross for his fourth goal of the season. The sequence was set up as Bou found Jones on the left, the play seeming to break down as Jones’ left-foot cross blocked by Richie Laryea. Jones recovered, floating a right-footer just over Yeferson Soteldo. Buchanan adjusted to a slight deflection off Soteldo to finish off Alex Bono’s hands, followed by a handspring and backflip commemoration.