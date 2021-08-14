Predicting the NFL’s breakout stars for 2021

Let’s take a look at the potential breakout stars entering the 2021 season (in no particular order):

But the converse can be true, too, as players can become superstars overnight. All it takes is one big season, or one great performance on national TV, to turn any NFL player into a household name.

The NFL may unofficially stand for “Not For Long,” with the average career lasting about three seasons.

▪ Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis: Was one of the Buccaneers’ most reliable defenders last year en route to the Super Bowl. He gets overshadowed in the Buccaneers’ star-studded lineup, but Davis has five interceptions and an NFL-high 37 pass breakups the last two years (next on the list has 30). Entering his contract year, Davis can establish himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

▪ 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: Put up solid numbers as a rookie (60 catches, 748 yards, 5 touchdowns, plus 2 rushing touchdowns) with Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard throwing him the ball. Now Jimmy Garoppolo is back, and Kendrick Bourne is gone, meaning Aiyuk should put up huge numbers in 2021.

▪ Bears WR Darnell Mooney: A fifth-round pick last year, Mooney established himself as the Bears’ clear No. 2 receiving option with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns. With Allen Robinson likely to draw a lot of attention from the defense, Mooney could see plenty of one-on-one matchups this year.

▪ Broncos LT Garett Bolles: Did not allow a sack and had just four penalties last year (compared with 14½ and 32 in his first three seasons). Now in his second season under famed offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Bolles should cement his reputation as one of the elite left tackles in the NFL.

Former first-round pick Garett Bolles could be poised for a big year in 2021. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

▪ Panthers DE Brian Burns: All signs point to Burns, the 16th overall pick in 2019, having a big season in 2021. He has 16½ sacks in his first two seasons, his numbers took a nice jump from Year 1 to 2, and he has been durable.

▪ Washington RB Antonio Gibson: Rushed for just 795 yards last year, but averaged 4.7 yards per carry and had 11 touchdowns. He has a stronger grip on the starting job in 2021.

▪ Jets DT Quinnen Williams: Flashed superstar potential last year with 7 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 10 tackles for loss from an interior position. Williams should become a full-fledged force of nature this year under new coach Robert Saleh.

▪ Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb: There are a lot of mouths to feed in Dallas between Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and Ezekiel Elliott, but Lamb should be primed for a huge season. He had 74 catches for 935 yards and five TDs as a rookie with poor quarterback play. Now he gets Dak Prescott back and should see plenty of one-on-one coverage.

▪ Washington DE Chase Young: Not exactly an under-the-radar player after being drafted No. 1 overall last year. But after a solid rookie season that included 7½ sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games, Young looks ready to break out as a superstar.

▪ Patriots TE Jonnu Smith: His career high in receiving yards is 448 and only once in four seasons has he caught more than three touchdown passes. But Smith, an elite athlete and runner, will be a featured player in the Patriots’ offense and should put up big numbers, no matter the quarterback.

▪ Steelers WR Diontae Johnson: The latest product of the wide receiver factory that is the Steelers, Johnson had 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns on a whopping 144 targets last year. With Ben Roethlisberger a full year removed from elbow surgery and in better shape, Johnson’s third season should be a big one.

Diontae Johnson (left) could be next in a long line of star Steelers receivers. Mitchell Leff/Getty

▪ Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins: Averaged a ridiculous 6 yards per carry in his rookie season and had 805 yards and nine touchdowns in a crowded backfield. Now Mark Ingram is gone and Dobbins is the man in his second season.

▪ Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault: Had 58 catches for 600 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, and he has a huge frame and great run-after-the catch abilities. Shenault is a difficult matchup in the slot and could become a force with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball.

▪ Panthers S Jeremy Chinn: Mr. Do-It-All made a strong case for defensive rookie of the year and should’ve been voted to the Pro Bowl with 117 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles, a sack, and two touchdowns. Chinn won’t get overlooked in 2021.

▪ Lions RB D’Andre Swift: Showed great dual-threat ability as a rookie last year with 521 rushing yards (4.6 average), 46 catches for 357 receiving yards, and 10 total TDs. Now he doesn’t have to worry about Adrian Peterson vulturing carries.

▪ Bills WR Gabriel Davis: They have Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, and brought in Emmanuel Sanders. But Davis was solid as a rookie with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns, and should take a big jump in his second season.

▪ Steelers LB Alex Highsmith: Only had two sacks as a rookie but otherwise had a productive season with an interception and five tackles for loss in 16 games (five starts). Now he steps into the starting spot formerly held by Bud Dupree and could be in line for a big year opposite T.J. Watt.

▪ Jets LT Mekhi Becton: The Jets have gotten a lot of things wrong in recent years, but drafting Becton 11th overall last year wasn’t one of them. He had a solid rookie season despite battling a chest injury and should establish himself as an elite left tackle in 2021.

▪ Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson: Yes, he is stuck behind Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown on the depth chart, and also has to contend with Scotty Miller. But Johnson will get his opportunity at some point, and he looks ready to break out after showing glimpses in his rookie season.

FRANCHISE AND QUARTERBACK

Allen’s new deal is a win-win

The Bills locked down their franchise quarterback this offseason, handing Josh Allen a six-year, $258-million contract extension. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

In another example of a win-win, the Bills and Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that averages $43 million per year, making him the second-highest-paid player in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes.

Technically, since Allen had two years remaining on his old contract, Allen signed an eight-year deal through the 2028 season that maxes out at $319.55 million and comes with $100.5 million in full guarantees.

The contract is a win for Allen because he certainly gets paid. With his new deal, his earnings in 2021 jump from $3.54 million to $20 million. His earnings in 2022 jump from $23 million to $47 million.

Allen also gets job security. The way the deal is structured, with guarantees vesting a year ahead of time, it will be virtually impossible for the Bills to release or trade Allen before 2026, giving him at least five full years of job security, a rarity in today’s NFL. Even in 2026 and ‘27, Allen’s guarantees vest a year ahead of time, increasing his likelihood of seeing the contract most, if not all, of the way through.

And it’s a victory for the Bills because, even though it’s a massive contract, they get cost certainty for the next eight years at their most important position. The salary cap will continue to rise, and Allen’s deal will become more reasonable as time wears on.

Allen became the first quarterback from the 2018 class to get his second contract, with the Browns still negotiating with Baker Mayfield and the Ravens with Lamar Jackson. Those quarterbacks will probably want a similar deal to the one Allen got from the Bills, but it seems like the Browns and Ravens want to see more out of their quarterbacks in 2021 before making a massive five-year commitment.

ETC.

Injuries are much more impactful

Injuries - like Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's foot trouble - are a far more impactful preseason development than any on-field performance. Justin Casterline/Getty

While the first weekend of preseason games generated plenty of excitement, I stumbled upon this tweet from the NFL’s main account from Aug. 12, 2011:

“Ryan Mallett proved he’s the draft’s biggest steal on day one of the preseason,” the NFL sent out to millions of followers.

The moral of the story is to take everything that happens on the field with a grain of salt. Far more impactful than the preseason games are the injuries, which can change a player’s or a team’s fortunes in an instant.

The Colts were dealt a significant blow in the first week of camp when Carson Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson had surgery to repair the same foot injury, with initial timetables set at 5-12 weeks. An ESPN report painted optimism that Wentz and Nelson could be ready by Week 1, but Colts owner Jim Irsay later dampened the enthusiasm by saying that Wentz won’t play until he’s 100 percent, which may not come until later in September. But the Colts clearly don’t expect Wentz to miss too many games, as Irsay said the team will likely just go with backups Jason Eason and Sam Ehlinger for a few weeks instead of trading for another quarterback.

The Cowboys are trying to remain calm and cool while franchise quarterback Dak Prescott deals with a sore throwing shoulder that has kept him out for a couple of weeks. The Cowboys consulted the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees about the injury and sent Prescott for another MRI this week. The Cowboys’ Twitter account was so adamant that “it’s not a setback. And it’s not a reason to worry,” that it feels like a setback and a reason to worry.

The Ravens were dealt a blow when receiver Rashod Bateman, the team’s first-round pick, suffered a groin injury that could keep him out until late September. The Ravens still have Marquise Brown and added Sammy Watkins this offseason but were clearly counting on Bateman to help open up the field for Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs, looking to rebuild their offensive line after letting Patrick Mahomes get battered in the Super Bowl, lost guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for 4-6 weeks after he broke his hand in practice.

And Browns safety Grant Delpit, their second-round pick last year, continues to have bad injury luck. He missed all of last year with a torn Achilles’ and now has missed most of camp with a bad hamstring.

Counting the 10s

After sporting No. 50 all preseason, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took No. 10 - which he wore at Alabama - for his rookie season. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Patriots finally gave the rookies their official jersey numbers on Thursday, hours before the preseason opener, and Mac Jones snagged No. 10, which he wore at Alabama.

Jones becomes the 18th player in franchise history to wear No. 10, but it’s a number that doesn’t have much history in Foxborough. Five quarterbacks before Jones wore No. 10 — Jimmy Garoppolo (2014-17), Scott Secules (1993), Bob Bleier (1987), Tom Flick (1982), and Harvey White (1960).

Nine receivers have worn No. 10 for the Patriots, the most prominent being Jabar Gaffney (2006-08) and Josh Gordon (2018-19). Damiere Byrd, Kevin Kasper, Austin Collie, and Tiquan Underwood are also among the receivers who wore the number.

And three punters have worn No. 10 for the Patriots, most notably Lee Johnson (1999-2001), who was the reason that Tom Brady took No. 12 as a rookie instead of No. 10, his number at Michigan.

Points of emphasis

The NFL liberalized the celebration rules in recent years to allow players more leeway, but the league believes that the celebrations have led to too much taunting. The officiating department released a video this past week outlining the new rules and points of emphasis for 2021, and said of taunting, “We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the intent of this rule.”

Game officials “have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules, and players and coaches are reminded that two taunting penalties committed by an individual player will result in automatic disqualification,” states the narrator. “In addition, the taunting player may be fined and/or suspended depending on the severity of the actions.”

The NFL said it will also be calling lowering-the-helmet penalties more closely this year for player safety reasons.

Extra points

The Dolphins' decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last season remains puzzling. David Becker/Associated Press

An excellent profile of Ryan Fitzpatrick in The Athletic this past week added more detail to the Dolphins’ baffling decision to bench Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa in the middle of last season despite Fitzpatrick clearly being the better of the two quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick said he “thought it was a joke at first” when coach Brian Flores told him of the switch, and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who left after one season, said he was “in total shock.” Not only did Tagovailoa admit this offseason that he didn’t know the playbook well enough, but in the article, Gailey said that Tagovailoa was pulled at the end of a few games because he didn’t know the play calls well enough to run the two-minute offense. Several Dolphins were upset at the decision to bench Fitzpatrick for Tagovailoa, with now-Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy spending several hours talking things over with Fitzpatrick at their hotel later that night. These details certainly suggest that the decision to play Tagovailoa last year came from someone above Flores … Also in the article, Fitzpatrick says he loved playing in the Patriots’ offensive system when he was with Bill O’Brien’s Texans in 2014. “The QB was in control of everything,” Fitzpatrick said. “I spent more time learning that year than any year of my career.” … Add Texans general manager Nick Caserio to the list of ex-Patriots folks who get to a new team and immediately set a hard line with the media (it’s a long list that includes Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Scott Pioli, Flores, Joe Judge, and O’Brien). The Texans, dealing with the Deshaun Watson drama, attempted to shut down media access to training camp this past Thursday, before the first preseason game. But per the Houston Chronicle, the NFL told the Texans that “all daily practices must be open in their entirety to local media through Aug. 26.” … The NFL didn’t have any holdouts this year, but a few players are still holding “in.” Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt reported to camp on time but have yet to participate in team drills as they try to resolve their contracts … Derek Carr, 30, is channeling his inner Tom Brady. “I feel like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt,” Carr said this past week. “It’s the middle of camp, and I feel great. I feel strong, I feel fast, I feel explosive. And I think it’s just the way we train now.” … Don’t throw those masks away just yet. The Bills, Eagles, Ravens, and Saints announced this past week that fans will have to wear masks in indoor parts of their stadiums, while Saints fans will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.