Projecting the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad

In a memo circulated to teams this past week, the NFL said that the roster rules that were developed for the 2020 season will continue in 2021. That means practice squads will have 16 players, up from 10 in 2019. It means teams can call up players for a game and return them to the practice squad without exposing the players to waivers twice per season.

The NFL had at least one positive development from the COVID-19 pandemic — teams get a lot more flexibility with injured reserve, practice squads, and the 53-man roster.

It means up to four practice squad players per week can be protected and not be poached by another team. It means veteran players with more than three years of experience are eligible for the practice squad. And, perhaps most importantly, it means that an unlimited number of players can come off IR after missing just three games. In 2019, only two players could come off IR, and it had to be after eight games.

These rules make Bill Belichick’s life a lot easier. He only has to cut 21 of the 90 players in Patriots camp, and it will probably be fewer than that, because players can now be stashed on IR and still come back and play most of the season. Belichick can also store youngsters on the practice squad without having to worry about them being stolen.

With the first preseason game down, here’s a look at a projected Patriots roster. One aspect that is tough to project are the injuries to players such as Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, and Nick Folk, who could potentially start the season on IR or the physically unable to perform list. But here’s a first crack:

Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones, and Cam Newton (left to right) are obvious locks for the roster at quarterback. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Offense (25 players)

Quarterbacks (3)

Roster: Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer

PUP: Jarrett Stidham

Analysis: Stidham’s back injury may have saved his roster spot for the time being. But once he’s healthy in the middle of the season, the Patriots may have to trade him or release him and sign him back to the practice squad.

Wide receivers (5)

Roster: Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski, N’Keal Harry

Practice squad: Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon

Release: Marvin Hall, Devin Ross

Analysis: Harry has requested a trade, but if the Patriots don’t find a suitable offer, they should keep him for one more season. They invested a first-round pick in him, and Harry’s $1.4 million salary this year is fully guaranteed, so why not give him one last shot to prove himself? Zuber, Wilkerson, and Nixon can all be on the practice squad and get called up for games.

Running backs (6)

Roster: Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, FB Jakob Johnson

Trade: Sony Michel

Analysis: The Patriots’ deepest position brings the toughest decision. If everyone stays healthy through camp, then I don’t see how they keep Michel, who isn’t effective in short yardage and doesn’t contribute much in the passing game. Bolden is the other player who is a candidate for the roster bubble, but he’s a special teams ace and is one of Belichick’s favorite players.

Tight ends (3)

Roster: Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

IR: Dalton Keene

Trade: Matt LaCosse

Practice squad: Troy Fumagalli

Release: David Wells

Analysis: LaCosse has some value and will be on an NFL roster this fall, but it will probably be in New England only if Henry or one of the other tight ends gets hurt. LaCosse is eligible for the practice squad, but he’s good enough to be on a 53-man roster somewhere.

Offensive linemen (8)

Roster: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Mike Onwenu, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Trent Brown, T Justin Herron, G/C Ted Karras, T Korey Cunningham

Practice squad: G/C James Ferentz, T Yodney Cajuste, G Alex Redmond

Release: T Jerald Hawkins, G William Sherman, C Marcus Martin, T R.J. Prince

Analysis: The starting five are set, and Karras is the top backup. Cunningham and Herron are holdovers from last year and give the Patriots decent depth at tackle. Ferentz can be placed on the practice squad without fear of being poached and can serve as an emergency lineman.

Defense (21 players)

Defensive linemen (7)

Roster: DE Deatrich Wise, DT Lawrence Guy, DT Davon Godchaux, DE Henry Anderson, DT Christian Barmore, DE Chase Winovich, DT Carl Davis

Practice squad: DT Nick Thurman, DE Rashod Berry, DE Tashawn Bower

PUP: DT Byron Cowart

Release: DT Akeem Spence, DT Montravius Adams, DT Bill Murray

Analysis: Wise, Guy, Godchaux, Anderson, and Barmore are locks. Davis has looked great in camp as a rotational defensive tackle. Winovich is one player I’m thinking could possibly be on the roster bubble. He got benched for long stretches last year, the Patriots signed several players on the edge, he added 15 pounds of muscle this year to try to improve his performance, and he has been hurt for all of camp. I have him on the 53 for now, but he’s someone I could see as an IR/PUP candidate or even a surprise cut.

Linebackers (6)

Roster: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche

Practice squad: Harvey Langi, Cassh Maluia

PUP: Terez Hall, Cameron McGrone

Analysis: The only question is if Belichick keeps someone like Langi or Maluia on the roster for special teams purposes, or if he stashes them on the practice squad.

Corner Myles Bryant is on the roster bubble, and could find himself on the practice squad. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cornerbacks (5)

Roster: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams

Practice squad: Myles Bryant, Dee Virgin

Release: DeAngelo Ross

Analysis: Bryant, last year’s undrafted rookie surprise, is someone I really wanted to get on the 53-man roster. But numbers are tight, and the Patriots can make him one of their four protected players on the practice squad each week.

Safeties (3)

Roster: Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger

Practice squad: Malik Gant

Release: Adrian Colbert

Analysis: Colbert and Gant are also in the conversation for a roster spot, but numbers are just too tight, especially since core special teamers Justin Bethel and Cody Davis can play defensive back.

Special teams (7)

Roster: K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona, ST Matthew Slater, ST Brandon King, ST Justin Bethel, ST Cody Davis

Practice squad: K Quinn Nordin

Release: LS Brian Khoury

Analysis: Belichick may have a tough decision at kicker between Folk and the rookie Nordin. Folk was unbelievable in 2020, hitting on 26 of 28 field goals, including two game-winning 50-yarders as time expired. Folk also has the veteran experience that Belichick appreciates.

But Folk is hurt, missing the last week of camp. And Nordin’s leg is noticeably stronger. Nordin was arguably the most impressive player in Thursday’s preseason game, hitting field goals of 35, 40, and 50 yards (though missing an extra point).

Working in Folk’s favor: His $1.1 million salary is fully guaranteed. And Nordin, though excellent on Thursday, is still just a rookie who has never proven himself in big moments. Belichick could keep both on the 53 man roster, but that seems like a waste. Instead, he should put Nordin on the practice squad and make him one of four protected players each week.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.