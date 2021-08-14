Russell Henley takes a three-shot lead into final round of Wyndham Championship

Tyler McCumber, the son of 10-time tour winner Mark McCumber, shot a 66 and was at 12 under in second. He’s winless on the tour.

Henley, who tied the lowest 36-hole score on tour this year, couldn’t keep up that pace at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Yet, he rolled in a 33-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 15th and went on to finish at 15-under 195 as he tries to win his fourth career title and first since the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Russell Henley shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship and move a round away from his first PGA Tour win in four years.

Advertisement

The group of six four shots behind at 11 under included three playoff outsiders in Rory Sabbatini, Scott Piercy and Roger Sloan now on track to tee it up in the 125-man field for the postseason that starts next week at The Northern Trust.

Sabbatini, the Olympic silver medalist last month, has used his momentum from Tokyo to make a charge in the playoff standings. His 69 included a birdie on the 17th hole that moved him from outside the postseason — he began the week at No. 141 — to a projected place of No. 122.

Piercy, too, continued his charge into the tour playoffs with a 68. He was first man out of the playoffs at No. 126 when the week began. But his third straight round in in the 60s projected him to 93rd.

Sloan also needed a big week to continue his season and he’s gotten it so far with a second straight 64 to move from 131st in the playoff standings to No. 102.

LPGA — Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open in Fife

Advertisement

Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 miles per hour.

“I feel like tomorrow just have to play my own game,” Jutanugarn said. “Today, I was thinking about the outcome so much . . . and that’s why I end up today not playing so well. “So, I think tomorrow just have to go back to like yesterday or first round and have good commitment and not really thinking about the outcome.”

The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane. She has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.

O’Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third straight 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207.

US Amateur —The championship pairing for the US Amateur 36-hole final was set after Austin Greaser, 20, of Vandalia, Ohio, defeated Travis Vick, of Houston, Texas, 2 and 1, and James Piot, of Canton, Mich., defeated Nick Gabrelcik, of Trinity, Fla., 4 and 3, in the semifinal matches at Oakmont, Pa.

Greaser, a 20-year-old junior at the University of North Carolina, was the 2020 Ohio Amateur champion and a a quarterfinalist in the 2017 US Junior Amateur. Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State and two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, reached the finals after advancing to the Round of 32 in his US Amateur debut last year.

Advertisement

Champions — Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.

Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.