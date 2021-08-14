Will Power wins Indianapolis Grand Prix

Will Power took the lead early, then watched it shrink over the final half of the race before holding on to win this season’s second Indianapolis Grand Prix. The Australian, who started second, beat Romain Grosjean by 1.1142 seconds for his first IndyCar win of the season. Power earned his fifth win on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. He led 56 of 85 laps and earned his 38th career victory, breaking a tie for fifth all-time with Al Unser … Austin Cindric took the lead early in the third stage at Indianapolis and held for his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading sixth victory of the season. He beat pole-winner AJ Allmendinger by 2.108 seconds. Justin Haley was third. It’s Cindric’s first victory at the Brickyard — and the second straight in 3½ hours for Team Penske.

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon. Notre Dame opens Sept. 5 at Florida State. Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game. He completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns two seasons ago. Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play, losing the starting job to former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz. Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book, who was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans … More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 who returned to the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., to remember former coach Bobby Bowden, who died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer. The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden as well as daughter Ginger Bowden Madden. Longtime Florida State assistants Mark Richt and Mickey Andrews also spoke as well as players Bobby Butler, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn and Derrick Brooks.

Miscellany

Muñoz sets Sox hit record

Yairo Muñoz made Red Sox history in extending his hitting streak to an organizational record 35 games with a single in the eighth inning, in a 5-4 Worcester Red Sox (46-41) loss to the Syracuse Mets (33-54) in Triple A baseball … Despite an early lead after the first inning, the Portland Sea Dogs fell to the host Somerset Patriots, 6-2. Portland fell out of first place while Somerset took a half-game lead over the Sea Dogs in the Northeast Division in Double A baseball … Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat John Isner of the United States, 6-2, 6-2, in the National Bank Open tennis tournament men’s semifinals in Toronto. He will face American Reilly Opelka, a 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 winner over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semifinal. On the women’s side, Karolina Pliskova defeated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the final in Montreal. Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match … Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic won the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race. Roglic was fastest in the short first stage in the city of Burgos, finishing the 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) time trial in 8 minutes, 32 seconds. Alex Aranburu finished second, six seconds behind, and Jan Tratnik was another two seconds back in third … Auston Matthews is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Toronto Maple Leafs after having wrist surgery Friday. The center will be out a minimum of six weeks. He experienced discomfort after increasing his on-ice training this week.