Worcester’s Yairo Muñoz runs hit streak to 35 games, breaking a 70-year-old Red Sox record

Muñoz, who was 0 for 3 when he came up in the eighth inning against Syracuse at Polar Park, had hits in both ends of a doubleheader Friday to match Dom DiMaggio’s 34-game hitting streak with the parent Red Sox in 1949. Muñoz’s streak is the longest in Red Sox Triple A history by a full 10 games; he pushed past Jacoby Ellsbury’s 25-game streak from the 2007 Pawtucket season Aug. 4.

In his last chance at the plate Saturday, Triple A Worcester third baseman Yairo Muñoz lined a first-pitch single to right field, extending his hitting streak to 35 games and taking ownership of the longest run in Red Sox organizational history.

The 26-year-old Muñoz was last held hitless June 29, and is batting .396 (57 for 144) with 14 extra-base hits during the run. He has had multiple hits in 16 of the 35 games, and easily leads all of Triple-A East with 98 hits.

Signed to a minor-league contract last March after St. Louis released him, Muñoz appeared in 12 games for the Red Sox last season, going 15 for 45 as an outfielder and designated hitter. Signed by Oakland in 2012 and traded to the Cardinals before reaching the majors, he played in 196 games for St. Louis in 2018-19.

Muñoz scored on a Joey Meneses grand slam later in the inning, but the WooSox lost to the Mets, 5-4, their fourth straight home loss to the last-place team in the Northeast Division. They sit 7½ games behind first-place Buffalo, Toronto’s affiliate.







