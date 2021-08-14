Poverty, disease: Why so many Indonesian children die of COVID-19

“Although I thought it might have been COVID, I was afraid I wouldn’t be allowed to work, which means I couldn’t have supported my family,” Debiyantoro, who like many Indonesians uses one name, said as he tried to hold back tears. “But now I am filled with remorse that I lost my daughter.”

Now he blames his reluctance to get tested for the death of his 22-month-old daughter, Alesha Kimi Pramudita. All 10 members of their crowded household suffered COVID-19-like symptoms, but none were tested until Kimi went for an unrelated checkup. Hospitalized immediately, she died a day later.

BULUS WETAN, Indonesia — When Debiyantoro, a hotel repairman, first lost his sense of taste, he wondered briefly if it might be COVID-19, but he quickly dismissed the idea. Having the disease would mean not being able to make a living.

Across Indonesia, children have fallen victim to COVID-19 in alarming numbers, with a striking increase since June, when the Delta variant began taking hold. The pandemic has killed at least 1,245 Indonesian children and the biggest recent jump has been among those younger than 1, said Dr. Aman Bhakti Pulungan, head of the Indonesian Pediatric Society.

Researchers point to many reasons children would be more likely to die in developing countries, but many of those factors boil down to a single one: poverty.

Wealthy countries have gotten used to the idea that children are extremely rare pandemic victims. In the United States and Europe, people younger than 18 have accounted for about 1 of every 1,500 reported COVID-19 deaths.

But the toll in less developed countries tells a different story. The pediatric society’s figures suggest that in Indonesia, about 1 of every 88 officially counted deaths has been that of a child.

The true rate is impossible to discern, because testing is limited and many COVID-19 deaths in Indonesia have gone uncounted, but it is clearly much higher than in the West.

The undercounting may have worsened in the past two months, as the Delta variant drove a huge wave of cases and deaths in Indonesia, where only one-fifth of the population is even partly vaccinated. Delta is much more contagious than earlier forms of the virus, although there is no proof so far that it is deadlier.

Child COVID-19 deaths have exceeded 2,000 in Brazil and 1,500 in India — more than in Indonesia — but those countries have had several times as many deaths overall.

Detailed analyses have pointed to a slew of contributors to child deaths: underlying health problems that can worsen COVID-19, severe air pollution, multigenerational families living in cramped quarters, poor nutrition, cultural factors, and lack of access to information, diagnosis, and treatment.

“The first thing to know is that socioeconomic inequality is a very important factor for mortality,” said Dr. Marisa Dolhnikoff, a pathologist at the Sao Paulo University Medical School in Brazil.

Children living in poverty tend to have more underlying conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and malnutrition that can multiply the risks of COVID-19. Respiratory ailments including tuberculosis and asthma that are more prevalent in poorer regions, and the corrosive effect of air pollution can make it more difficult for children to survive COVID-19, which can attack the lungs.

The grave of Alesha Kimi Pramudita, a 22-month-old who died of COVID-19, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, at the end of July .Ulet Ifansasti/New York Times

In Indonesia, nearly 6 percent of reported child deaths from COVID-19 have been of children suffering from tuberculosis. Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, has the world’s heaviest TB burden, accounting for 44 percent of new cases globally in 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

Southeast Asia also has some of the world’s highest rates of thalassemia, a genetic disorder that hampers the blood’s ability to transport oxygen, and has contributed to some child deaths.

Raesa Maharani, 17, fought thalassemia for much of her life, receiving blood transfusions to treat it, but after she was hospitalized last month with COVID-19, she seemed to give up.

“Enough, it’s been enough,” she told her parents.

She pulled the oxygen mask from her face and needles from her arm, prompting nurses to tie her in bed so she could continue receiving treatment. Even so, she died July 19.

Even when children are visibly ill, parents and doctors may mistake the symptoms — body aches, fever, diarrhea, or coughing — for other conditions, particularly because of the widespread misperception that children cannot get COVID-19. By the time it is clear that the symptoms have a more serious cause, it is often too late.

In densely populated countries like Indonesia — the fourth-most populous in the world, with 270 million people — with limited access to vaccines, hospitals are overcrowded and understaffed, and many do not have pediatric intensive care units or specialists in treating children.

A lack of information about COVID-19 also contributes to the high number of deaths.

“Most of the spread is within families now,” and nearly all of it is avoidable with proper precautions, said Aman.